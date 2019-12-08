Olamide Zaccheaus, Top Fantasy Waiver Wire Options After Calvin Ridley's Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Fantasy football owners might have to start getting acquainted with Olamide Zaccheaus after Calvin Ridley suffered an abdominal injury in the Atlanta Falcons' Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The injury ended Ridley's day after he caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Zaccheaus, an undrafted rookie from Virginia, made the first reception of his NFL career count. He connected with Matt Ryan for a 93-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Obviously, it would be foolish to base too many conclusions from one big play.

The extent of Ridley's injury is unclear as well. The Falcons had the game well in hand when they ruled him out, so his absence might be more of a precautionary move by the team.

With the fantasy playoffs ongoing, though, owners need any edge they can get. Should Ridley's health remain in question for Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers, Zaccheaus might be a high-risk option for those in need of receiver help.

Looking outside of Atlanta, Danny Amendola is facing a favorable matchup as the Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amendola has feasted on weak secondaries, catching 15 combined passes for 199 yards and one touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

Entering Sunday, he had gotten at least five targets in eight of his 11 appearances. David Blough is obviously a clear step below Matthew Stafford, but Amendola should have an opportunity to play beyond expectations against a porous Buccaneers secondary.

The aforementioned Giants play the Miami Dolphins, which puts Isaiah Ford and Allen Hurns under consideration. Ford had six receptions for 92 yards Sunday against the Jets, with Hurns catching five passes for 68 yards.

Hurns has a more proven track record, and his targets (eight) were nearly similar to Ford's (nine). Of the two, Hurns is the better fantasy option.