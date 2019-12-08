Waiver-Wire Options to Replace Injured DeVante Parker for Fantasy Playoffs

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was finally having his breakout season in 2019, and fantasy players who bet on him have benefitted. But that bet may stop paying out for the fantasy playoffs, as Parker left Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, putting his status in jeopardy going forward.

So, with Parker potentially out next week, who are some players you could target on waivers at wide receiver to replace him?

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Cole Beasley isn't going to give you top-tier numbers, but he's virtually guaranteed to give you solid production each and every week. In PPR leagues, he scored double-digit points eight times coming into Sunday and has four or more receptions in eight contests as well.

And coming into Week 14, he failed to score fewer than seven points just once this season.

He's also flown under the radar—he's owned in just 30.8 percent of ESPN leagues. If you want a virtually guaranteed seven to 14 points, Beasley is your guy.

Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys

Randall Cobb has carved out a niche for himself in Dallas' offense, with 25 receptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns since the team's Week 8 bye. As slot receivers go, Beasley is the safer bet, with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup remaining Dak Prescott's preferred targets for the Cowboys.

But Cobb is a solid backup plan and is owned in just 40.6 percent of ESPN leagues.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel emerged as an absolute menace between Weeks 10-13, registering 20 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He's become a legitimate and consistent weapon for San Francisco and hasn't been hurt by the presence of Emmanuel Sanders.

He also has more upside than either Beasley or Cobb. Samuel is a bit more boom-or-bust, but if you are going for broke in your fantasy playoffs, Samuel is the man for you. And you should be able to pluck him off waivers—he's owned in just 47.5 percent of ESPN leagues.

Robby Anderson, New York Jets

Anderson has been a disappointment overall this year, but he's heating up down the stretch. Alongside hauling in another touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins, he posted 11 receptions for 187 yards and a score in Weeks 12-13.

It appears that Darnold and Anderson have rekindled the chemistry they flashed toward the end of last season, making him a sneaky, high-upside play going forward. He's owned in just 52.4 percent of ESPN leagues.

