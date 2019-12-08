NFL Scores Week 14: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Results and Top Fantasy Stats

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The NFL regularly reminds us that the unexpected is something we should expect.

Even in Week 14, we're still getting outcomes and performances that surprise. Mitchell Trubisky kicked things off with a stud fantasy performance Thursday night. The Denver Broncos blew out the Houston Texans on Sunday, while the San Francisco 49ers found themselves in a full-on shootout rather than a defensive struggle.

The Texans' loss opens things up in the AFC South, while the 49ers victory really shook things up at the top of the NFC. The Packers took control of the No. 2 seed in the conference thanks to a tiebreaker over New Orleans. That could be one of the biggest developments of the weekend.

"I think the NFC is as deep as I've seen it in a long time," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters. "I think home-field advantage will definitely help."

Here, we'll examine the full results of Week 14, along with the current AFC and NFC standings and top fantasy performers.

Week 14 Results and Fantasy Stars

Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 24

QB Mitchell Trubisky: 244 passing yards, three passing TDs, 63 rushing yards, one rushing TD

WR Allen Robinson: five receptions, 48 receiving yards, two TDs

Green Bay Packers 20, Washington Redskins 15

RB Aaron Jones: 134 rushing yards, six receptions, 58 receiving yards, one TD

RB Adrian Peterson: 76 rushing yards, one TD

Minnesota Vikings 20, Detroit Lions 7

RB Dalvin Cook: 62 rushing yards, two receptions, 13 receiving yards, one TD

WR Kenny Golladay: six receptions, 58 receiving yards, one TD

Baltimore Ravens 24, Buffalo Bills 17

QB Lamar Jackson: 145 passing yards, three passing TDs, 40 rushing yards

TE Hayden Hurst: three receptions, 73 receiving yards, one TD

Atlanta Falcons 40, Carolina Panthers 20

RB Christian McCaffrey: 53 rushing yards, 11 receptions, 82 receiving yards

WR Calvin Ridley: five receptions, 76 receiving yards, one TD

Denver Broncos 38, Houston Texans 24

QB Drew Lock: 309 passing yards, three passing TDs, 15 rushing yards

WR DeAndre Hopkins: seven receptions, 120 receiving yards, one TD

New York Jets 22, Miami Dolphins 21

WR Robby Anderson: seven receptions, 116 receiving yards, one TD

WR Isaiah Ford: six receptions, 92 receiving yards

Cleveland Browns 27, Cincinnati Bengals 19

RB Joe Mixon: 146 rushing yards, three receptions, 40 receiving yards, one TD

RB Nick Chubb: 106 rushing yards, one reception, 11 receiving yards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 38, Indianapolis Colts 35

WR Breshad Perriman: three receptions, 70 receiving yards, one TD

WR Marcus Johnson: three receptions, 105 receiving yards, one TD

San Francisco 49ers 48, New Orleans Saints 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 349 passing yards, four passing TDs

QB Drew Brees: 349 passing yards, five passing TDs, one rushing TD

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys struggled with the mobility of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 13. The Chicago Bears were likely well aware of this, as they used Trubisky's scrambling ability as a weapon often Thursday.

Trubisky was able to keep the Dallas defense off-balance with his legs while also making him pay with his arm. In one of the most complete performances of the season, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft finished with 244 passing yards, 63 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

This marked the second consecutive good fantasy outing for Trubisky, though he did have one interception in each. He passed for 338 yards and three scores in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions.

Trubisky's Week 15 matchup at the Packers isn't particularly favorable, but he should be a solid streaming option for managers still in the postseason.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Fans have gotten accustomed to seeing Rodgers take over games. Against the Washington Redskins, however, it was Aaron Jones who couldn't be stopped.

Jones finished with six receptions, 192 total yards and a touchdown.

The Packers needed every bit of Jones' production, as the Rodgers and the rest of the offense were out of rhythm all afternoon. The quarterback finished with 195 passing yards and a touchdown.

The Bears will present a tough challenge in Week 15, but if you have Jones on your roster, he's worth the start. He's become an important piece of the game plan and a valuable point-per-reception producer.

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints didn't get the win against San Francisco, but they should have gained a ton of confidence in the loss—at least on one side of the ball. They moved the ball with ease against a good defense and fell just short after a last-second Robbie Gould field goal.

Quarterback Drew Brees was particularly impressive against the 49ers, finishing with 349 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a one-yard touchdown run. While he did struggle a bit in stretches, Brees definitely played well enough to win.

Unfortunately, the Saints defense did not.

On a positive note, most fantasy managers who started Brees should now be in a good position to win. He should be kept in the starting lineup for a Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

AFC, NFC Standings

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens 11-2

2. New England Patriots 10-2

3. Houston Texans 8-5

4. Kansas City Chiefs 8-4

5. Buffalo Bills 9-4

6. Pittsburgh Steelers 7-5

7.Tennessee Titans 7-5

8. Oakland Raiders 6-6

9. Indianapolis Colts 6-7

10. Cleveland Browns 6-7

11. Jacksonville Jaguars 4-8

12. Denver Broncos 5-8

13. Los Angeles Chargers 4-8

14. New York Jets 5-8

15. Miami Dolphins 3-10

16. Cincinnati Bengals 1-12

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers 11-2

2. Green Bay Packers 10-3

3. New Orleans Saints 10-3

4. Dallas Cowboys 6-7

5. Seattle Seahawks 10-2

6. Minnesota Vikings 9-4

7. Los Angeles Rams 7-5

8. Chicago Bears 7-6

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-7

10. Philadelphia Eagles 5-7

11. Carolina Panthers 5-8

12. Atlanta Falcons 4-9

13. Detroit Lions 3-9-1

14. Arizona Cardinals 3-8-1

15. Washington Redskins 3-10

16. New York Giants 2-10