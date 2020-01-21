Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Undergoes Surgery to Repair Core Muscle Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Beckham revealed late in 2019 that he had been playing hurt all season, with the initial injury taking place during training camp.

"[I've] been banged up all year since whatever happened in camp," Beckham said in December, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Playing through whatever it is, just trying to make it through to Sunday. Any time Sunday comes around, I'm going to give the team everything I have."

In Week 14, quarterback Baker Mayfield openly questioned the Cleveland training staff's handling of Beckham's injury.

Even with the injury lingering throughout the season, Beckham appeared in all 16 games. It wasn't the smoothest of seasons for either the three-time Pro Bowler or the team, however.

Beckham struggled to live up to his previous numbers in a disappointing season for the Browns offense. He still hauled in a respectable 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in Cleveland, though.

The Browns went 6-10 as their playoff drought was extended to 17 years.