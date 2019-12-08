Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Beat Drew Brees, Saints on Walk-Off Robbie Gould FG

Butch Dill/Associated Press

All season long, the San Francisco 49ers have faced doubts about their ability to win a shootout.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. proved the doubters wrong Sunday, spearheading a game-winning drive that ended in a Robbie Gould field goal as time expired to give the 49ers a 48-46 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The battle between two of the NFL's premier defenses proved to be an all-out shootout, with the two sides marching down the field with ease. The 49ers accounted for 516 total yards and marched 63 yards in 53 seconds on their final drive, highlighted by a 39-yard reception from George Kittle on a 4th-and-2.

The 49ers trailed 20-7 in the first half but roared back with an explosive 21-point second quarter to go into halftime ahead 28-27.

Garoppolo, maligned as a caretaker for most of this season, had arguably his best game of the year. He thrashed the Saints secondary with a series of well-thrown intermediate passes that turned into big gains, and coach Kyle Shanahan out-schemed Sean Payton on the opposite sideline.

The 49ers now control the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed. They trail the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West via their head-to-head tiebreaker, but the teams meet up again in what's essentially a divisional championship game in Week 17.

The Saints have already clinched the NFC South but have work remaining to clinch a first-round bye.

