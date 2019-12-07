Team Liquid's Top Plays, Prize Money from 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2019

Thailand players focus during their game against Myanmar for the eSports (electronic sports) Mobile Legends Bang Bang matches at the 30th SEA Games ( Southeast Asian Games) in Manila on December 7, 2019. - eSports edged further into the mainstream sports world with this week's debut at the Southeast Asian Games, but the holy grail -- Olympic recognition -- remains stubbornly out of reach. (Photo by Maria TAN / AFP) (Photo by MARIA TAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MARIA TAN/Getty Images

Team Liquid earned the $150,000 top prize after winning the 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals.

Six teams entered the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday with a chance to win the championship, but it all came down to W.EDGM and Team Liquid in the Grand Final. In the end, it was Team Liquid that came through with a 3-1 win in the best-of-five series.

The runner-ups received $100,000.

KaNaRiOoo was huge in the finals for Team Liquid, teaming up with Surgical Goblin for the first-set win in the 2v2 competition.

He then battled Higher in the 1v1 event and earned a 2-0 sweep in the second set to give Liquid an overwhelming lead.

While Soloman was able to get one set back for W.EDGM with a win over DiegoB, Surgical Goblin closed things out for Team Liquid with the solo win over Nuomici.

There was also plenty of drama before the finals with several upsets throughout the playoffs. SK Gaming and FAV Gaming were the two best teams during the seeding tournament earlier in the week, but the single-elimination format kept everyone alive.

Liquid earned back-to-back 2-1 victories on the way to the Grand Final, coming through with some exciting wins:

W.EDGM also impressed with its wins over Nova Esports and FAV Gaming in its two best-of-three battles.

It all led to the one-on-one battle against the two best teams as Liquid was able to claim it was the best in the sport this week.

Related

    GameTime Ep. 11 Drops 🔥🎥

    ⚽️ Was FIFA 17 the most important ever? 🇮🇹 Buffon FIFA/PES evolution 🎓 How to score penalties on FIFA 20

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    GameTime Ep. 11 Drops 🔥🎥

    B/R Football
    via YouTube

    GameTime Episode 10 🎥

    🎓 Score FIFA free-kicks like Messi 🙈 Throwback to RedCard 👶 Best Football Manager wonderkids

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    GameTime Episode 10 🎥

    B/R Football
    via YouTube

    Latest FIFA 20 Patch Is Out

    Shooting, ground passes and more tweaked

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Latest FIFA 20 Patch Is Out

    FIFA Forums
    via FIFA Forums

    GameTime Episode 9 Is Here 🎥

    🕵️‍♂️ Football Manager 2020 reviewed ⚽️ Best goals from FUT Champions Cup 💰 Top wonderkids to sign on FIFA 20

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    GameTime Episode 9 Is Here 🎥

    B/R Football
    via YouTube