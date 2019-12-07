Team Liquid's Top Plays, Prize Money from 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals

MARIA TAN/Getty Images

Team Liquid earned the $150,000 top prize after winning the 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals.

Six teams entered the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday with a chance to win the championship, but it all came down to W.EDGM and Team Liquid in the Grand Final. In the end, it was Team Liquid that came through with a 3-1 win in the best-of-five series.

The runner-ups received $100,000.

KaNaRiOoo was huge in the finals for Team Liquid, teaming up with Surgical Goblin for the first-set win in the 2v2 competition.

He then battled Higher in the 1v1 event and earned a 2-0 sweep in the second set to give Liquid an overwhelming lead.

While Soloman was able to get one set back for W.EDGM with a win over DiegoB, Surgical Goblin closed things out for Team Liquid with the solo win over Nuomici.

There was also plenty of drama before the finals with several upsets throughout the playoffs. SK Gaming and FAV Gaming were the two best teams during the seeding tournament earlier in the week, but the single-elimination format kept everyone alive.

Liquid earned back-to-back 2-1 victories on the way to the Grand Final, coming through with some exciting wins:

W.EDGM also impressed with its wins over Nova Esports and FAV Gaming in its two best-of-three battles.

It all led to the one-on-one battle against the two best teams as Liquid was able to claim it was the best in the sport this week.