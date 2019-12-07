Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

One wrong decision could spell the end of your fantasy football season.

That's how crucial it is to put the right players in your lineup during the fantasy playoffs, which are now taking place in most leagues. It took a lot of work to reach this point, so don't mess it up by putting the wrong players in your lineup or leaving players with good matchups on the bench.

Here are some smart lineup decisions to make in the fantasy football playoffs this week.

Quarterback

Start: Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz vs. New York Giants

The motivation is there for the Eagles to pull out a Monday night win over the Giants. If they do, they'll improve to 6-7, the same record as the NFC East-leading Cowboys.

So, Philadelphia should be aggressive on offense against a weaker opponent, and Wentz will be leading the way. He is coming off a strong showing against the Dolphins, in which he had his first three-touchdown game since Week 4 and his first 300-yard passing performance since Week 6.

The Giants rank 25th in the NFL in passing defense (258.6 yards allowed per game), so this is a prime opportunity for Wentz to have another big game through the air. Feel confident plugging him in as your starting quarterback this week.

Sit: Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan vs. Carolina Panthers

At the beginning of the season, Ryan was one of the more consistent fantasy options at quarterback. But that has changed over the past few weeks.

Ryan hasn't passed for more than two touchdowns in a game since Week 6. In five games since, he has only five total touchdowns, including two games with none.

With this week of the fantasy football season being one of the most crucial yet, Ryan is too risky of a play, even against the Panthers' middle-of-the-pack passing defense. There are more reliable starting options out there, so avoid starting Ryan this week unless it's absolutely necessary.

Running Back

Start: Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler at Jacksonville Jaguars

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Even with Melvin Gordon in the same backfield, Ekeler remains a solid fantasy option. And both Chargers running backs have the potential to get heavily involved this week.

The Jaguars rank 28th in the NFL in rushing defense (136.6 yards allowed per game), and Ekeler will also get involved in the passing game in addition to having some opportunities on the ground.

Ekeler should build on his solid performance from last week, when he had 67 total yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. Expect even more from the talented back this week.

Sit: San Francisco 49ers RB Tevin Coleman at New Orleans Saints

The 49ers' backfield is a bit of a mystery right now. Matt Breida is getting close to returning from injury, while Raheem Mostert took the bulk of the carries instead of Coleman last week against the Ravens.

Coleman had his worst fantasy day of the season at Baltimore, recording only six rushing yards on five carries in addition to a nine-yard reception. It's the type of performance that could really hurt a fantasy team at this point in the season.

Mostert could be involved again this week, making Coleman a risky play. Plus, the Saints rank third in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing only 88.6 yards on the ground per game.

Wide Receiver

Start: Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker at New York Jets

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Parker is coming off a huge game. He had seven receptions for a season-high 159 yards and two touchdowns—his first multi-touchdown contest of the year—last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he'll try to follow it up with another strong performance.

That shouldn't be an issue. Parker has been targeted at least 10 times in each of the Dolphins' past four games.

The Jets lead the NFL in rushing defense, so the Dolphins will likely need to go to the passing game in order to beat their AFC East rivals for the second time this season. Parker will benefit from that and have another big game.

Sit: Washington Redskins WR Terry McLaurin at Green Bay Packers

Since Dwayne Haskins took over as the Redskins' starting quarterback, McLaurin hasn't been as involved in their offense, despite the two having history from playing at Ohio State together.

Over Washington's past six games, McLaurin has been held under 40 yards four times. He also hasn't scored a touchdown during that stretch; his last score came in Week 6.

This likely won't be the week that McLaurin breaks out, as the Packers will likely be in control for most of the game and could dominate the time of possession. Find better options at receiver this week.