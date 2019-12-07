Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Al Pereira/Getty Images

We're one game into Week 14, which may mean that you're already playing from behind.

Thursday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears yielded some strong fantasy performances to kick off Week 14. Mitchell Trubisky was a pleasant surprise with 244 passing yards, 63 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Fantasy mainstays such as Ezekiel Elliott (81 rushing yards, two TDs) and Allen Robinson (63 receiving yards, two TDs) produced as well.

If you're on the wrong side of some of these matchups—and even if you're not—you'll want to maximize your lineups for the rest of the week. Here, we'll run down the top players at each position and some sleepers who may still be available on the waiver wire.

All rankings and picks are based on PPR scoring formats.

Quarterbacks

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

5. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

9. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Sleeper: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have been surging with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. They've gone 5-1 with him as the starter and have gotten relatively mistake-free play from the quarterback position—Tannehill has thrown 12 touchdowns and three interceptions as a starter.

This week, Tannehill may even be a more reliable option than some of the bigger names in fantasy. His matchup with the Oakland Raiders, who rank 24th in pass defense, gives him a fair amount of upside.

Tannehill has thrown at least two touchdowns with no interceptions in each of his past two games. This should be viewed as his floor in Week 14, along with yardage in the 200 range. Tannehill's production could go much higher, though, making him a premier streaming option.

According to FantasyPros, Tannehill is available in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

3. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

6. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

7. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

9. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

10. Melvin Gordon III, Los Angeles Chargers

11. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

12. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

13. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

14. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

15. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

16. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

17. James White, New England Patriots

18. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

19. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

20. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Sleeper: Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

If you're looking for a mid-level flex play or a high-end handcuff, there isn't a better waiver-wire option than Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison.

Starting back Dalvin Cook is expected to start this week against the Detroit Lions, though he is dealing with a chest injury.

"I've missed enough time before, so I'm trying to be on the field," Cook said ahead of the game, per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

It's unlikely that the Vikings will overwork Cook against the Lions and their 23rd-ranked run defense. This could lead to a serviceable fantasy outing for Mattison, who had four receptions and 73 total yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. Even if you don't start Mattison this week, he's probably the top handcuff for the remainder of the fantasy postseason.

Mattison is still available in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Wide Receivers

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

8. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

9. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

10. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

11. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

12. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

13. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

14. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

15. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

16. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

17. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

19. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

20. John Brown, Buffalo Bills

Sleeper: Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's a disappointing development for the Colts, but it means Zach Pascal is a strong play for fantasy managers.

Pascal is coming off a seven-catch, 109-yard outing against the Titans, and he should remain a focus of the Colts passing attack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa ranks 31st against the pass, allowing 281.8 passing yards per game this season.

The Buccaneers are also second against the run, allowing just 76.2 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry. So, while Marlon Mack is expected to return to spark Indianapolis' running game, the Colts may still be forced to lean on the pass.

Pascal is owned in just 32 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Tight Ends

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

7. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

9. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets

10. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

Sleeper: Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have started to find their rhythm offensively in recent weeks. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been letting the ball fly—he's thrown for 902 yards over his last three games—and that's trickled down to the fantasy production of pass-catchers such as DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki.

Gesicki, a second-year tight end out of Penn State, has averaged four receptions and 41 yards in his last three outings. He also has a touchdown in each of his last two games. While these aren't tremendous numbers, they do make Geskicki a solid streaming option in PPR formats.

Gesicki is currently available in 71 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.