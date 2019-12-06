Jack Doyle, Colts Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $21M

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Tight end Jack Doyle isn't going anywhere.

On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they signed him to a three-year contract extension. He was previously set to be an unrestricted free agent following this season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the deal is worth more than $21 million and can increase to as much as $24 million given the included incentives. Rapoport called keeping Doyle "a priority" for the Colts.

The Western Kentucky product went undrafted but has been with the Colts since they acquired him off waivers in September 2013.

He was a role player at best in his first three seasons but emerged as a dangerous weapon in 2016 with 59 catches for 584 yards and a career-best five touchdowns. Doyle took another step from there as a 2017 Pro Bowler with 80 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

Doyle played just six games last year because of injuries but has bounced back in 2019 with 36 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns as part of a two-tight end attack with Eric Ebron. He figures to be one of the offense's most important players in the upcoming playoff push seeing as how Ebron is out for the rest of the season with injuries in both ankles.

Doyle is valuable in Indianapolis for more than just his on-field accomplishments.

The Colts' announcement noted he won the team's Ed Block Courage Award in 2018 for his "courageous play and contributions to the community."