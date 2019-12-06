ONE Championship 2019 Mark of Greatness Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Thailand's Sam-A Gaiyanghadao claimed the strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Championship's Mark of Greatness event in Kuala Lumpur with a victory over Wang Junguang by unanimous decision in Friday's headline bout.

In the co main-event at the Axiata Arena, Alaverdi Ramazanov beat Zhang Chenglong by unanimous decision for the bantamweight kickboxing title.

Meanwhile, Denice Zamboanga, making her ONE Championship debut, upset local favourite Jihin Radzuan with a gritty unanimous-decision win in the atomweight division.

Here are the results in full:

Main Card

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao bt. Wang Junguang via unanimous decision (strawweight kickboxing)

Alaverdi Ramazanov bt. Zhang Chenglong via unanimous decision (bantamweight kickboxing)

Denice Zamboanga bt Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision (atomweight)

Agilan Thani bt. Dante Schiro via split decision (welterweight)

Reece McLaren bt. Gurdarshan Mangat via submission in Round 1 (flyweight)

Andrei Stoica bt. Anderson Silva via knockout in Round 1 (light heavyweight kickboxing)

Bokang Masunyane bt. Ryuto Sawada via unanimous decision (strawweight)

Prelims

Elias Mahmoudi bt. Lerdsila Phuket Top Team via unanimous decision (flyweight muay thai)

Chen Rui bt. Muhammad Aiman via unanimous decision (bantamweight)

Tial Thang bt. Kim Woon Kyoum via unanimous decision (bantamweight)

Yoon Chang Min bt. Rodian Menchavez via submission in Round 2 (catchweight 77.0kg)

Taiki Naito bt. Rui Botelho via unanimous decision (flyweight muay thai)

Rayane Bastos bt. Sovannahry Em via submission in Round 1 (flyweight)

Here is the footage of the card in full:

The battle between Gaiyanghadao and Junguang topped the bill of action on the night, and it was easy to see why within seconds of the contest starting, as the pair exchanged a series of heavy blows.

Eventually, it was the former who started to establish a rhythm, and while Junguang did still have openings, he was finding it difficult to maintain pressure over the course of five rounds.

As a result, it was no shock when the bout was awarded to Gaiyanghadao. The FightHQ Twitter account noted this was a landmark win in kickboxing for the former Muay Thai competitor:

In the card's other title fight, Ramazanov had far too much for Chenglong and was eventually able to win via a unanimous decision.

Asian Boxing writer Cerebral Vigilante praised the performance of the Russian and the speed at which he's been able to establish himself in ONE Championship:

Zamboanga's victory was most impressive for how she dominated her experienced opponent.

Jihin was never given an inch. She was taken down to the canvas early in the first round, and the majority of the fight took place on the mat.

Zambouanga's wrestling and top control were admirable, particularly in the third round, when she was able to neutralise Jihin's most potent weapons.

The fighter from the Philippines took some counter-attack punches to the head in the final round, but she was able to prevent Jihin getting any kind of dominant position and was deserving of her victory.