NFL Week 14 Live-Stream Info, TV Schedule Map and Start Times

The 2019 NFL regular season is rolling towards a conclusion, and Week 14 has churned out a number of eye-catching contests.

For those looking for heavyweight teams and high-profile players going head-to-head, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. There's also a showdown between two 10-2 teams, with the New Orleans Saints hosting the San Francisco 49ers at the Superdome.

There will also be jostling among sides for a playoff spot, with a number of teams still alive in the race for the post-season. The Los Angeles Rams (7-5) will face a tough assignment at home to the Seattle Seahawks (10-2), while the Tennessee Titans (7-5) are out to continue their winning run at the Oakland Raiders (6-6).

Here is the fixture schedule in full, the key viewing details and a preview of what's to come from a crucial week of action.

NFL Week 14 Fixtures

Sunday, December 8

1 p.m. ET—Baltimore at Buffalo: CBS, CBS All Access

1 p.m. ET—Carolina at Atlanta: Fox, Fox Sports Go

1 p.m. ET—Cincinnati at Cleveland: CBS, CBS All Access

1 p.m. ET—Denver at Houston: CBS, CBS All Access

1 p.m. ET—Indianapolis at Tampa Bay: CBS, CBS All Access

1 p.m. ET—Miami at New York Jets: CBS, CBS All Access

1 p.m. ET—San Francisco at New Orleans: Fox, Fox Sports Go

1 p.m. ET—Washington at Green Bay: Fox, Fox Sports Go

1 p.m. ET—Minnesota at Detroit: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET—Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville

4:25 p.m. ET—Kansas City at New England: CBS, CBS All Access

4:25 p.m. ET—Pittsburgh at Arizona: CBS, CBS All Access

4:25 p.m. ET—Tennessee at Oakland: CBS, CBS All Access

8:20 p.m. ET—Seattle at Los Angeles Rams: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, December 9

8:15 p.m. ET—New York Giants at Philadelphia: ESPN, WatchESPN

Week 14 Preview

Kansas City at New England

Beating the Patriots at Foxborough late in the season is no mean feat. But the Chiefs will head to New England feeling as though they have a chance of earning a huge victory.

After a strong start to the season, the Patriots have not looked quite like their usual unflappable selves in recent matches. Losses to the Ravens and the Texans have shown up some fallibilities, with Tom Brady and the team not as incisive on offense as they were in the early weeks of the season.

Nevertheless, Kansas City and Andy Reid are unlikely to face up to this challenge lightly. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has spoken of the admiration he has for his opposite number ahead of the game:

While there has been some criticism of Brady's form heading into the fixture, reporter Dan Roche noted there's not been much between the two elite quarterbacks in their most recent outings:

The Chiefs were dominant in a 40-9 win over the Raiders last time out, with Darwin Thompson doing damage on the ground and Travis Kelce causing chaos when linking up with Mahomes.

That'll be a concern for a Patriots defense that's been a little shakier than usual lately. As such, you sense Brady and his offense need to step up to take a win from this encounter.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams

It's been a season of inconsistency for the Rams after their run to the Super Bowl last year. Yet with four games left, their playoff hopes are still in the balance.

With that in mind, head coach Sean McVay would not have been wanting to welcome the Seahawks to the LA Memorial Coliseum, as they're excelling under the leadership of quarterback Russell Wilson.

ESPN Stats & Info summed up how efficient he has been over such a long time for the Seahawks:

If Seattle reach the heights they have in recent weeks and certainly the standards they hut on Monday in their 37-30 over the Vikings, then the game will be a grind for the Rams.

However, the home team are entering this fixture on the back of their best performance of the campaign, winning 34-7 at Arizona. On the back of 424 yards and two touchdowns, the Los Angeles crowd will hope Jared Goff's campaign can finally ignite against a strong opponent on Sunday, albeit a little later than many anticipated.