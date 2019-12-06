Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Gary Landers/Associated Press

It's Week 14 of the 2019 fantasy football season.

This is the time when you should leave nothing to chance.

Identifying favorable matchups is as crucial now as ever, since the next week or two likely decides whether you survive the postseason's opening round or head into winter hibernation.

Fortunately, we've done the homework for you. Below, you'll find our top-10 positional rankings along with three streamers—available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros— who have some of our favorite Week 14 matchups, plus projections of their expected outputs.

Week 14 Positional Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

6. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

9. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

10. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders

6. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

7. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

8. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

10. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide Receiver

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

5. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

7. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

9. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

10. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

2. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

5. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

6. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals

7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

8. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

9. Ryan Griffin, New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

2. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

3. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

4. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

5. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

6. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

7. Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

9. Daniel Carlson, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

10. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Defense/Special Teams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

3. New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

4. Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

5. Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

6. Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

7. Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

9. San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

10. Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

Week 14 Streamers, Projections

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (46 Percent Owned)



You know it. I know it. Heck, the entire city of Miami probably knows it.

Few, if any, defensive matchups are more worthy of your love than a date with the Dolphins.

That can only be good news for Sam Darnold, who was steadily gaining speed prior to his Week 13 scoreless flop. Over the two previous contests, he had completed 39 of his 59 pass attempts (66.1 percent) for 608 yards and six touchdowns (plus a rushing score) against only one interception.

As ESPN's Matthew Berry noted, the Dolphins are precisely the kind of defense that can get Darnold back on the right track:

"Despite putting together a few wins recently, the Dolphins are still a terrible defense that allows a touchdown pass on an NFL-high 7.3 percent of attempts. They are also the second-worst team in the NFL in creating pressure, so Darnold should have a clean pocket to pick apart a Dolphins team that gives up the second-most fantasy points to opposing QBs."

Miami has allowed three passing touchdowns to each of the last three quarterbacks it has faced. The stars are aligning for Darnold to make it four in a row.

Projection: 287 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Benny Snell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals (36 Percent Owned)

James Conner ruled himself out of Sunday's tilt with the Cardinals, which puts Benny Snell right back into the RB2 territory he's occupied the past two weeks.

The rookie rusher has seized control of the Conner-less backfield, and Snell is putting big numbers on the stat sheet—even without involvement in the passing game. He's logged 37 carries over that stretch, converting them into 161 yards and a score. That made him RB20 in Week 12 and RB22 in Week 13.

If he sees similar volume this Sunday, he should creep even higher up the running back rankings.

The Cardinals have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo Sports, and they've turned workhorses into standouts. Seven different running backs have logged 17-plus carries against Arizona; those rushers averaged 101 yards and 0.6 touchdowns on the ground.

Projection: 18 carries for 82 yards, 1 touchdown

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (25 Percent Owned)

Zach Pascal's matchup looks great. The Bucs have not only allowed the most fantasy points to the position, they've surrendered almost four more points per game than anyone else.

Pascal's own potential is...hard to project.

He's served as Indy's top target(ish) by default without T.Y. Hilton, who again missed practice on Thursday. That's usually a good thing. Four different times Pascal has delivered at least four receptions, totaling 363 yards and three scores in those outings. But he's had two other games with six or more targets in which he caught just two balls in each—for a total of 43 yards.

He's the classic boom-or-bust streamer, in other words, but Indy's thin receiving core and Tampa's leaky defense both increase his odds of booming.

Projection: 5 receptions for 78 yards, 1 touchdown