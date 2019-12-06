Daily Fantasy Football Week 14: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

There's good and bad news about the daily fantasy football outlook for Week 14.

And it's the same thing for both. With bye weeks behind us, the full assortment of healthy players is available to you—and to everyone else.

That's a lot of chances for you to get things right or get them really wrong.

We're here to nudge you toward the former by spotlighting some of the top options for DraftKings and FanDuel games. Before taking a closer examination of three sleepers below, we'll lay out some of the top starts and list their values on both sites, plus their opponent's ranking in average fantasy points allowed to the position, according to Yahoo Sports.

Recommended DFS Plays, Opponent Ranking and DraftKings, FanDuel Values

QB: Sam Darnold vs. Miami Dolphins (31st) | $6,000 DK, $7,700 FD

QB: Ryan Tannehill at Oakland Raiders (28th) | $5,800 DK, $7,300 FD

RB: Dalvin Cook vs. Detroit Lions (30th) | $9,500 DK, $8,700 FD

RB: Leonard Fournette vs. Los Angeles Chargers (24th) | $7,800 DK, $7,500 FD

WR: Davante Adams vs. Washington Redskins (18th) | $8,000 DK, $8,400 FD

WR: D.J. Moore at Atlanta Falcons (25th) | $7,000 DK, $7,100 FD

TE: Darren Waller vs. Tennessee Titans (26th) | $5,800 DK, $6,200 FD

TE: Vance McDonald at Arizona Cardinals (32nd) | $4,300 DK, $5,800 FD

Week 14 DFS Sleepers

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, at New York Jets ($6,000 DraftKings, $7,400 FanDuel)



Things are happening in Miami, folks.

After looking like they were left for dead (and OK with it) during the season's first half, the Dolphins have now won three of their last five games. A good chunk of this success can be tied directly to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who worked his Fitzmagic to finish third among fantasy scorers at the position in Week 13.

Granted, his freewheeling decision-making means he has the potential to give (six total touchdowns the past two games) or take away (three interceptions). But he's such a high-volume passer (39-plus attempts in three straight contests), that he can afford some inefficiencies every now and then, especially when they're already baked into his price tag.

Miami has the NFL's worst rushing attack (by a mile) and a defense that bleeds points to the tune of 31.4 points per game. In other words, this team usually finds itself in a shootout, and the only hope to escape rests with Fitzpatrick's arm.

If you're spending large on other positions, Fitz is a sneaky-good bargain buy.

Raheem Mostert, SF, at New Orleans Saints ($4,600 DraftKings, $6,200 FanDuel)

Risk-averse members of the reading audience, look away. This is not the recommendation for you.

Raheem Mostert finds himself in a crowded San Francisco backfield. There's a non-zero chance he's third on the depth chart, if Matt Breida returns and head coach Kyle Shanahan sticks with Tevin Coleman as the starter.

Oh, and the 49ers are facing a 10-win Saints team allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position.

So, yes, this can go sideways pretty quickly. But if it doesn't...well, this could be your contest-winning selection.

A track sprinter at Purdue, he has enough burst to make big things happen even on a limited workload. If his opportunities expand, as they did in Week 13, he can be special. Against the Ravens, who only allow the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs, he turned 21 touches into 154 scrimmage yards and a score.

Robby Anderson, WR, vs. Miami Dolphins ($5,100 DraftKings, $6,400 FanDuel)

Hey, remember when we wrote above about how bad this Dolphins defense is? Guess who's going up against it this weekend.

It's none other than Robby Anderson, who has feasted on leaky defenses the past two weeks. After putting up 86 receiving yards and a score against the Raiders in Week 12, he collected seven of his 10 targets for 101 receiving yards in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Those defenses are more generous than most. But the Dolphins are even more giving, as ESPN's Matthew Berry detailed:

"The Dolphins, well, they allow a lot, and high on the list is touchdowns on deep passes at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. A league-high 26.8 percent of passes thrown against Miami have been of the deep variety (15-plus yards downfield), so yeah, off consecutive games of at least 17 points, gimme some Robby Anderson this week."

Anderson finished 16th among wide receivers in Week 12 and 18th in Week 13. He's facing a worse defense this week and is only tied for 42nd among wide receivers in cost at DraftKings and tied for 28th on FanDuel. Your bargain senses should be tingling.