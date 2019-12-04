Lions' David Blough to Honor Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent with Cleats vs. Vikings

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2019

This photo shows Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough's special shoes that honors Tyler Trent, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. Blough, now a quarterback for the Detroit Lions, showed off a special shoe with Trent's likeness on it. Trent was the inspirational Purdue fan who died of bone cancer at age 20 on Jan. 1. Blough, who played at Purdue, said he's planning to wear the shoes in Detroit's game at Minnesota this weekend. (AP Photo/Noah Trister)
Noah Trister/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough will use his cleats to represent an inspirational person from his college days.

The former Purdue signal-caller is honoring Tyler Trent, a Boilermaker superfan who died of bone cancer.

"I wanted to honor Tyler Trent and his life...obviously a good friend of mine," Blough said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). "Really cool deal...some guys put this together for us, so I thought it'd be sweet to be able to honor Tyler and his life with that."

Trent gained national attention last year as a rallying figure for Purdue while undergoing chemotherapy. He was in attendance as the team defeated No. 2 Ohio State.

Blough was the quarterback of that upset before moving onto the NFL, where he made his first pro start on Thanksgiving Day. The undrafted rookie could get his second start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings while wearing cleats with Trent's likeness.

"To be able to wear them after last week with all the attention for Tyler is just special," Blough said. "It brings light to his legacy, his life, his story, what he stood for, and I hope with my actions and play that that can be well represented."

Related

    Terrelle Pryor Lost 3.5 Liters of Blood from Stab Wound

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Terrelle Pryor Lost 3.5 Liters of Blood from Stab Wound

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Suspend Radio Analyst

    Radio analyst Tim Ryan said Lamar was successful at faking handoffs because of his 'dark skin with a dark football'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Suspend Radio Analyst

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B1G Honors for David Bell and Brycen Hopkins

    Purdue Football logo
    Purdue Football

    B1G Honors for David Bell and Brycen Hopkins

    Hammer and Rails
    via Hammer and Rails

    Purdue's Bell named Big Ten's Freshman of the Year; Hopkins selected league's top tight end

    Purdue Football logo
    Purdue Football

    Purdue's Bell named Big Ten's Freshman of the Year; Hopkins selected league's top tight end

    Mike Carmin
    via Journal & Courier