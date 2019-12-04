Lions' David Blough to Honor Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent with Cleats vs. Vikings

Noah Trister/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough will use his cleats to represent an inspirational person from his college days.

The former Purdue signal-caller is honoring Tyler Trent, a Boilermaker superfan who died of bone cancer.

"I wanted to honor Tyler Trent and his life...obviously a good friend of mine," Blough said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). "Really cool deal...some guys put this together for us, so I thought it'd be sweet to be able to honor Tyler and his life with that."

Trent gained national attention last year as a rallying figure for Purdue while undergoing chemotherapy. He was in attendance as the team defeated No. 2 Ohio State.

Blough was the quarterback of that upset before moving onto the NFL, where he made his first pro start on Thanksgiving Day. The undrafted rookie could get his second start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings while wearing cleats with Trent's likeness.

"To be able to wear them after last week with all the attention for Tyler is just special," Blough said. "It brings light to his legacy, his life, his story, what he stood for, and I hope with my actions and play that that can be well represented."