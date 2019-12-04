Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes Lead 2020 Pro Bowl Voting Returns

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The year of Lamar Jackson continues.

The NFL disclosed Wednesday that Jackson leads all players with 447,481 votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. The 22-year-old Baltimore Ravens quarterback is followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (363,955) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (349,999).

Jackson enters Week 14 second in the league with 25 passing touchdowns behind Wilson's 26. The 2018 first-round pick has posted 2,532 yards through the air with just five interceptions to go along with 977 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns.

Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP but has struggled with injuries this season—playing with an ailing ankle before missing two games with a dislocated kneecap. In 10 contests, the 24-year-old has thrown for 2,983 yards and 20 touchdowns with two interceptions for the 8-4 Chiefs.

Wilson, meanwhile, has led the 10-2 Seahawks to the top of the NFC West with a five-game winning streak. Seattle's last loss came on Oct. 20 against the Ravens. The 31-year-old has 3,177 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and four picks, as well as 284 rushing yards and three scores.

Wilson has been seen as Jackson's biggest competition for MVP in 2019. Luckily for fans, there's room for all three quarterbacks at the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26.

It would mark Wilson's sixth Pro Bowl selection, Mahomes' second and Jackson's first.