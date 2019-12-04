Senators' Mark Borowiecki Confronted Alleged Thief to Stop Attempted Robbery

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki stopped an attempted robbery Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Borowiecki, whose team was in town to play the Vancouver Canucks, described the incident Tuesday to the media:

The 30-year-old blueliner said he confronted a person who had broken into a parked car. Borowiecki took the object the person was allegedly attempting to steal, and the person ran off.

Borowiecki was modest in explaining why he decided to step in: "I'm a mediocre fighter on the ice, but I'm very confident handling myself off the ice. I wasn't too worried about anything that would happen. ... Honestly, I don't think I went above or beyond or anything. It was the right thing to do at the time. I'm happy I was there."

The Ottawa native is in his ninth NHL season, all of which have been spent with the Sens. He has two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 28 games, already just one point off his career high of 11 points.

Borowiecki said he received a "nice text" from the woman whose car was broken into. Ironically, she told him she is a "huge" fan of the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Vancouver police said no arrests have been made and that they are investigating the situation.