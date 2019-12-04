NFL Power Rankings 2019: Week 14 Standings Based on Latest Super Bowl Odds

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Four weeks to go, and the battle for playoff spots around the NFL is heating up.

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are both 10-2 and competing for the NFC West title, while the NFC East, NFC North, AFC East and AFC South all have division leaders with only a one-game advantage.

Plus, the battle for the second AFC wild card is tight, with four teams all separated by only a game: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

Here's a look at power rankings entering Week 14, along with current Super Bowl odds for every team not mathematically eliminated.

NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

1. Baltimore Ravens (+250; bet $100 to win $250)

2. San Francisco 49ers (+700)

3. New England Patriots (+500)

4. Seattle Seahawks (+550)

5. New Orleans Saints (+350)

6. Green Bay Packers (+1400)

7. Houston Texans (+3000)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (+900)

9. Minnesota Vikings (+2000)

10. Buffalo Bills (+3500)

11. Tennessee Titans (+10000)

12. Los Angeles Rams (+7500)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000)

14. Dallas Cowboys (+2500)

15. Indianapolis Colts (+20000)

16. Chicago Bears (+30000)

17. Oakland Raiders (+12500)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+250000)

19. Carolina Panthers (+250000)

20. Cleveland Browns (+30000)

21. Philadelphia Eagles (+10000)

22. Denver Broncos (+250000)

23. Los Angeles Chargers (+250000)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (+250000)

25. Atlanta Falcons (n/a)

26. Detroit Lions (n/a)

27. New York Jets (+1000000)

28. Arizona Cardinals (n/a)

29. Miami Dolphins (n/a)

30. Washington Redskins (+500000)

31. New York Giants (n/a)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (n/a)

The five teams with the best odds to win Super Bowl LIV all have one thing in common—they're 10-2 entering Week 14.

Of those five, only one has already clinched its spot in the playoffs. The Saints secured the NFC South title when they defeated the Falcons on Thanksgiving night. It marks the third straight year they've won the division crown.

Although New Orleans hasn't been in the Super Bowl since the 2009 season—when it defeated Indianapolis to win the first championship in franchise history—it nearly reached it last season. However, the Saints lost 26-23 in overtime to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Now, New Orleans is motivated to avenge that loss and get to the Super Bowl for the first time this decade. Last season, the Saints were the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they'll be battling with the Seahawks and 49ers for that position this year.

Speaking of Seattle and San Francisco, those two teams are locked in a tight battle for the NFC West crown as both are among the 10-win teams. However, the Seahawks have the edge over the 49ers because they won 27-24 in overtime at San Francisco in Week 10.

The Seahawks and 49ers will play again in Week 17 in Seattle, which could be a game that decides the NFC West.

Seattle hasn't been to the Super Bowl since reaching it in both the 2013 and 2014 seasons, winning the former against Denver. The Seahawks haven't even won a playoff game since the 2016 season, so they will likely be hungry for postseason success.

So will San Francisco, which last reached the Super Bowl in the 2012 season and hasn't won it since the 1994 campaign. The 49ers' last playoff game was an NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks in the 2013 season, so they're closing in on ending a postseason drought.

The two 10-win teams in the AFC are no surprise. The Patriots and Ravens have had plenty of recent success, and they were expected be two of the top teams in the league going into the season.

The Pats will be looking for back-to-back Super Bowl championships after they defeated the Rams to win it last season. Another title would continue their dynasty, as they've won three since the 2014 season.

Although the Ravens won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, they haven't notched a playoff victory since a win over the Steelers in the wild-card round in the 2014 campaign.

At this point in the season, it would be wise to bet on one of these five teams to win Super Bowl LIV, as each has shown it is a legitimate contender with the playoffs drawing near.