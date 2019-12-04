Fantasy Football Week 14 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

AJ Mast/Associated Press

It's Week 14 of the 209 fantasy football season.

Still in the market for sleepers?

Who are we kidding? Of course you are. The injury report isn't shrinking, and the matchup stakes are expanding at a rapid rate.

Uncovering hidden gems could be the key to fantasy football glory. We're here to steer you in the right direction with our favorite Week 14 sleepers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at the three marquee positions.

Week 14 Deep Sleepers

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (39 Percent Owned)

Forget everything you thought you knew about Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans passing attack. Both have been changed for the better since the latter made the former their starter in Week 7.

Over the ensuing six contests, the Titans have averaged 29.7 points per game. For context, only the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens have averaged more points this season.

Those numbers don't all fall on Tannehill's shoulders, but he's more responsible for them than his ownership percentage suggests. During these six weeks, he's been QB10 or better in four of them. He even scored a second-place ranking in Week 12, when he put 259 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and four total scores on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags have allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, per Yahoo Sports. Tannehill's Week 14 opponent, the Oakland Raiders, have yielded the fifth-most. He may not overwhelm you with yardage, but he limits mistakes (four interceptions), capitalizes on his chances (72.7 completion percentage) and can make plays with his legs (30 carries for 128 yards and three scores).

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers (15 Percent Owned)

The San Francisco 49ers have embraced a running-back-by-committee approach under head coach Kyle Shanahan, so it isn't easy knowing who will carry the torch any given week.

But since San Francisco sits second in both points and rushing yards per game, it's worth taking an educated guess.

With Matthew Breida out in Week 13, Mostert opened the day as the Niners' No. 2 behind Tevin Coleman. However, the hierarchy quickly pivoted in Mostert's direction, as he proved much more effective with his chances. While Coleman managed a meager six yards on five carries, the Purdue product blew up with 19 rushes for 146 yards and a score.

The Niners now draw the New Orleans Saints, which aren't an easy defense. But then again, neither were the Ravens, and Mostert ripped them to shreds.

While the 27-year-old looks most appealing if Breida sits again—Shanahan is optimistic he'll be available—Mostert should at least have a chance to show whether he's again the hot hand.

If he is, he might be looking at a second straight top-five finish at the position.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (17 Percent Owned)

The Indianapolis Colts are running short on weapons. Eric Ebron has already been lost for the season, and Indy isn't sure whether it will have Parris Campbell or T.Y. Hilton for Week 14. (Don't hold your breath on Hilton.)

That makes almost every healthy Colts wide receiver intriguing by default. That's especially true with Indy set to face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowing the most fantasy points (by a wide margin) to wide receivers.

Pascal, though, is more than just a healthy body.

The second-year wideout already has four touchdowns on his season tally, and he's landed north of 70 receiving yards four different times. In Week 13, against a stingy Colts defense, he turned his season-high 10 targets into seven receptions for 109 yards. If he was WR17 against Indy, he should have top-10 potential versus Tampa.