Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Can you smell it in the air?

It's that sweet elixir of a fantasy football championship, and after 13 grueling weeks it's finally within reach. (Assuming you're actually in the playoffs, of course. If not, kudos to you for playing out the season to better the integrity of your league.)

Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season kicks off the playoffs in many leagues, so this is the time when the accuracy of your lineup decisions can be the difference between living to see another day or wondering where it all went wrong. We're here to help nudge you toward the latter with a positional guide to the upcoming slate.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

6. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

10. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

With 26 passing touchdowns against only four interceptions, Russell Wilson might be vying for the fantasy football MVP award (if not the real-life version, too).

He still has peaks and valleys, it's just that his good times are often great and his bad ones are manageable. The schedule seems set for another of those stat-sheet fillers, as he'll go up against a Rams defense he already lit up for 268 passing yards and four touchdowns back in Week 5.

Elsewhere, Deshaun Watson theoretically draws a tough matchup this week in a Denver defense allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports.

But Watson's Week 13 matchup was even worse on paper, given the Patriots have been the stingiest defense against the position. And he still enjoyed his fourth-best outing of the season with 234 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and even a touchdown reception.

Sleeper: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (11 Percent Owned)

Yes, folks, we are going there.

After watching Ryan Fitzpatrick deliver back-to-back 25-plus-point performances, why wouldn't we? The Dolphins are encouraging him to let it fly (39-plus pass attempts his last three games), and he's often making the most of his chances (five touchdowns the past two contests).

He also gets a juicy matchup with the Jets, who he ripped for 288 passing yards and three scores back in Week 9.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders

7. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

8. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

10. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

How good is Dalvin Cook? So good that we're ranking him second overall and wondering whether that's high enough.

He's a fantasy star in every sense and has racked up 12 rushing touchdowns in 12 weeks. Perhaps more importantly, he'll get a Detroit defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position, a ranking he contributed to with 25 carries for 142 yards and two scores against it in Week 7.

Slowed by a lengthy holdout and slow buildup to a full workload, Melvin Gordon is finally grooving. He's cleared double digits in each of his last four outings, most recently hanging 110 scrimmage yards on a good Denver defense.

The good times should keep rolling through Week 14, as he's up against a Jaguars defense allowing the seventh-most points to running backs.

Sleeper: Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (32 Percent Owned)

A shoulder injury knocked Cook out of the Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday, and while he says he'll be ready to go for Week 14, there's always a chance Minnesota takes the cautious approach.

That's more than enough reason to put a waiver claim on Alexander Mattison, who's been one of the top rushing reserves all season. He only touched the ball eight times on Monday and still walked away with 73 rushing yards against a Seattle defense much stingier than Detroit's. If the game script allows for his involvement, he has the upside to carry your club to victory.

Wide Receiver

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

5. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

7. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

9. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

10. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playing anyone against the vaunted 49ers defense is always a gamble, but when we're talking about Michael Thomas, the gamble is as limited as it can be.

The fourth-year wideout is once again steamrolling through a monster year. In only 12 games, he's already within 15 receptions of his career-high (110) and enjoying his second-best yardage output (1,290). The Niners are pretty good at bottling up opposing pass-catchers, but nine different receivers have posted double-digit performances against them.

Courtland Sutton has been a target magnet all season, and when he finds the end zone (as he did twice in Week 13), he can turn those opportunities into massive point totals.

He's already snagged six touchdown receptions this season, and he's had at least 72 receiving yards in all but four of his outings. His stock should keep climbing against a Texans defense allowing the 12th-most points to wide receivers.

Sleeper: A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (25 Percent Owned)



An A.J. Brown recommendation must come with a warning attached. He's only topped five targets twice this season, so there's always a chance he busts at the most inopportune time.

But we're still interested for a few reasons.

He doesn't need a ton of touches to have a big game. In Week 12, for instance, he only caught four passes and still enjoyed a 135-yard, one-score performance. He's also being utilized more since Ryan Tannehill assumed control of this passing attack. And finally, he gets a good matchup this week with a Raiders defense surrendering the 13th-most points to the position.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

2. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

5. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

6. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals

7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

8. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

9. Ryan Griffin, New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

This is a tricky week for Travis Kelce.

On the one hand, he's trending up with 19 receptions for 257 yards and two scores over his last three games. On the other, he could be the focal point of New England's game plan, in which case he might be quieter than usual.

Luckily, you won't have to fret over a start-or-sit decision with him. You paid a high price to add him, and you're not turning your back now.

Elsewhere, Ryan Griffin as a viable fantasy option is becoming a thing. While his two-game scoring streak was snapped in Week 13, he still delivered five receptions for 30 yards. Over his last six outings, he's had at least five receptions or a touchdown in all of them.

To make things even better, he has a date with the Dolphins, who he lit up for six receptions on eight targets for 50 yards back in Week 9.

Sleeper: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (11 Percent Owned)



Tyler Higbee lands in the boom-or-bust category, but that designation lands on most tight end streamers. Besides, you can lower the bust chances by keeping an eye on Gerald Everett, who's listed as day-to-day with his knee injury.

If Everett can't go or even seems like he'll be limited, Higbee is worth a look. While his Week 13 outburst (seven receptions for 107 yards and a score) came against an Arizona defense allowing the most fantasy points to the position, his Week 14 opponent, the Rams, give up the second-most. Even if he's matchup-dependent, he should still be useful on Sunday, especially if Everett is out of his way.

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

2. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

3. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

4. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

5. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

6. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

7. Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

9. Daniel Carlson, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

10. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Defense/Special Teams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

3. New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

4. Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

5. Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

6. Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

7. Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

9. San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

10. Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos