NFL Predictions Week 14: Upset Picks and Projections

With just four games remaining in the 2019 NFL regular season, the pressure is beginning to bite for players, coaches and fans alike—we're in upset territory.

That was evident last weekend, as the New England Patriots suffered just their second loss of the campaign at the hands of the Houston Texans.

As teams scrap to keep their postseason hopes alive, expect more eyebrow-raising results in the coming days. The standout matches of the weekend see the Patriots trying to get back on track at Gillette Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs while the San Francisco 49ers travel to fellow 10-2 team New Orleans Saints.

Here are the clashes in full for Week 14 and a closer look at a couple of matches that may spring a surprise.

NFL Week 14 Schedule (Prediction)

Dallas at Chicago (27-14)

Baltimore at Buffalo (32-24)

Carolina at Atlanta (16-21)

Cincinnati at Cleveland (12-24)

Denver at Houston (23-20)

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay (20-17)

Miami at New York Jets (21-25)

San Francisco at New Orleans (27-31)

Washington at Green Bay (12-28)

Minnesota at Detroit (31-13)

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville (18-15)

Kansas City at New England (21-18)

Pittsburgh at Arizona (23-20)

Tennessee at Oakland (21-20)

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (23-20)

New York Giants at Philadelphia (10-24)

Kansas City (8-4) at New England (10-2)

Although the Patriots always carry an aura in the latter stages of a season, some of the air of invincibility they had earlier in the year has seeped away.

Against Houston, New England was frustrated by its dynamic opponents, with Tom Brady failing to find a rhythm throughout the contest.

He completed just 24 of his 47 passes on the night, and as Fox Sports' Nick Wright noted, the veteran's numbers haven't been up to his usual high standards in recent weeks:

New England is now 2-2 in their last four games, and while it remains strong on home soil, its recent issues will give Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes confidence heading to Gillette Stadium.

The Chiefs appear to be hitting their stride at the perfect time in the season, finding a balance between their renowned offensive play and improved defense; the Oakland Raiders were on the receiving end in Week 13, falling to a 40-9 blowout.

Per James Palmer of the NFL Network, there's potential for Andy Reid's team to get even better, too:

The Patriots will inevitably be a huge threat in the postseason. But at the moment, Brady is short of his best and their defense lacks the same early-campaign intensity, and the Chiefs appear primed to capitalise.

Denver (4-8) at Houston (8-4)

The Texans' season has ignited in recent weeks.

Deshaun Watson and his team have stepped up in two crunch contests, earning a win over the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial divisional matchup and then producing their best performance of the season to topple the Patriots:

After reaching such highs in terms of performance and emotion in the previous two outings, this match at NRG Stadium may be something of an anticlimax.

Especially against a Broncos team that produced a strong display themselves in Week 13. They were 23-20 winners against the Chargers, with Drew Lock throwing two touchdowns in an accomplished performance.

It was also another big day for Courtland Sutton, who caught two touchdown passes in a 74-yard showing.

The catch to open the scoring for his team on the day was a stunner:

Ryan Koenigsberg of DNVR Sports noted how well the 24-year-old is performing this year in comparison to some of the division's other wide receivers:

If the Texans perform well in this encounter, then they'll have too much for their upcoming opponents. But on the back of two huge wins and two matches to come against another AFC South rival in the Tennessee Titans, Sunday's match could see some complacency creep in.