Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hits out at 'Lies' He Could Be Sacked, Gives Injury Updates

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at reports he could soon be sacked.

The Sun's Neil Custis and Richard Moriarty reported on Tuesday that the Norwegian had informed his squad he could be fired if they lose on Wednesday and Saturday to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, respectively.

Per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer spoke in his press conference ahead of the Spurs clash, and said: "I'm good. Absolutely no problems. Sometimes you laugh when you read stories what I've said. At least I know the sources are just made up, blatantly lies."

The coach added he is not afraid of the possibility of being sacked in December, either: "No it doesn't make me more concerned. I'm just focusing on my job, and that's doing as well as I can. Look forward to next game, look long-term, plan things with board."

Asked whether United's form was a worry, he said:

"We've had too many draws for my liking, defeats of course, but draws we should have turned into wins, and football is a results business. [I'm] not happy, know we can do better and are working hard. The work is always geared on us improving, but we're not getting all the results we've deserved."

The Red Devils haven't picked up a win since the international break, with draws against Sheffield United and Aston Villa in the Premier League coming either side of a 2-1 UEFA Europa League defeat at Astana.

In the Premier League, United have won just four of 14 matches all season.

It is almost a year since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. United made a poor start to last season under Mourinho, and they've been no better this time around, per Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Mourinho will return to the club for the first time on Wednesday with his Spurs side.

Solskjaer said he did not expect Mourinho's return to give his players any extra motivation, but he predicted the fans will give the manager a "very good reception." Mourinho won the League Cup and the Europa League during his stint at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have more momentum heading into Wednesday's game, having won their first three games under their new boss.

Per the M.E.N.'s Samuel Luckurst and Simon Peach of the Press Association, Paul Pogba hasn't recovered from his ankle injury in time to feature, but Scott McTominay could:

McTominay has been one of United's better performers this season, and he has been absent for their three-match winless streak since the international break with an ankle issue of his own.

If he's able to return it will give the Red Devils a much-needed boost, but United will still be up against it when they face a Tottenham side that have been reinvigorated by Mourinho's arrival.

A win for the Manchester outfit would see them leapfrog Spurs in the table, though, and potentially go as high as fifth depending on other results.