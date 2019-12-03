NFL Week 14 Picks: Predicting the Winner of All Matchups

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The final month of the NFL regular season always features excitement, and that's even more so the case when it's a matchup between two teams with realistic playoff aspirations.

On Monday night, a pair of the NFC's top teams faced off when the Seattle Seahawks pulled out a 37-30 home win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The victory moved Seattle into first place in the NFC West, as it and the San Francisco 49ers are each 10-2, and the Seahawks beat the 49ers in the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season.

But there's still four weeks of the regular season remaining. And with a Seahawks-49ers rematch looming for Week 17 in Seattle, at least one division race could come down to the wire.

Heading into Week 14, here's a look at the upcoming slate of games for this week, along with odds and predictions.

Week 14 Odds, Picks

Dallas (-3) at Chicago

Baltimore (-5.5) at Buffalo

Carolina at Atlanta (-2.5)

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-8.5)

Denver at Houston (-9.5)

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay (-2.5)

Miami at N.Y. Jets (-5.5)

San Francisco at New Orleans (-2.5)

Washington at Green Bay (-13)

Minnesota at Detroit (no line)

L.A. Chargers (-2.5) at Jacksonville

Kansas City at New England (-3)

Pittsburgh (-2.5) at Arizona

Tennessee (-2.5) at Oakland

Seattle at L.A. Rams (no line)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia (-8)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Week 14 Preview, Predictions

Last week featured a potential Super Bowl LIV preview as the Ravens hosted the 49ers, a contest Baltimore won 20-17 on a game-winning Justin Tucker field goal as time expired.

Now, Week 14 features three games that could be conference championship matchups.

In the AFC, the Ravens travel to take on the Bills, while the Patriots host the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

Although Buffalo is 9-3 and could make a deep playoff run, it's going to have some trouble against Baltimore, which has won a franchise-record eight consecutive games. Even the Bills' solid defense likely can't stop the Ravens, who have scored more than 40 points four times this season.

Right now, nobody can beat Baltimore. And that includes Buffalo. Expect another thrilling performance by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense as they continue their historic winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have had some rare recent struggles. They've lost two of their last four games, falling to the Ravens and Texans, both in Sunday night road matchups.

But one thing is usually true about New England: It always finds a way to get back on track. Even when it's set to face another tough opponent in Kansas City, a fellow AFC division leader.

The Patriots haven't lost at home this season, and their defense is so strong that it bounces back from any subpar showings. Expect them to find a way to shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and again protect their home field with a win.

There's also a potential NFC Championship Game preview as the Saints are set to host the 49ers on Sunday in a matchup of two 10-2 teams.

New Orleans is the only team in the NFL that has already clinched its division, as it secured the NFC South title with a Thanksgiving night win at Atlanta. San Francisco has lost two of its last four games, which included falling at Baltimore this past Sunday.

This should be a thrilling game, especially when the Saints' strong offense goes up against the 49ers' potent defense.

Although New Orleans is playing to try to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, San Francisco needs a win more as it's locked in a tight division race with Seattle in the NFC West.

Don't expect the 49ers to start their first losing streak of the season, as they should respond to their recent adversity with one of their most impressive wins of the year.