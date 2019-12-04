Fantasy Football Week 14: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardDecember 4, 2019
Fantasy Football Week 14: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Congratulations on making the fantasy playoffs.
Now, don't overthink it.
While Deshaun Watson was a player to downgrade last week, he still belonged in the majority of lineups. Facing the New England Patriots is difficult, but so is facing Watson! He wound up as QB2 with 27.9 fantasy points. Imagine missing out on the playoffs because you benched such a key piece of your team?
Barring injury, you should be sticking with the cornerstones of your lineup in these final weeks of the season. So the Kansas City Chiefs have to deal with a strong Patriots defense in Week 14, but you shouldn't be making an effort to look for alternatives to Tyreek Hill.
Downgrading players is one thing. It's another to outright bench studs with the worry that tough matchups can't be overcome. Some stars will disappoint, but that happens every week. The bigger disappointment would be to miss out on points from one of your best players, which could lead to an early exit from the fantasy playoffs.
Here's my first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 14. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- Green Bay Packers (vs. Washington Redskins)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. Carolina Panthers)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. Detroit Lions)
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 14 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. NYG)
Even though the Philadelphia Eagles took an embarrassing loss in last week's trip to Miami, Wentz came through for fantasy for the first time in what felt like forever. He completed 28 of 46 passes for 310 yards with three scores and an interception to wind up as QB4 with 25.4 fantasy points. That game marked the first time since Week 6 he had at least 300 yards or multiple touchdown passes.
Despite the loss, the Eagles remain in playoff contention, so Wentz has a chance to build on last week's bounce-back fantasy effort with another vulnerable secondary. The New York Giants yielded the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in the last month. Regardless of what you think of Philadelphia's playoff chances, Wentz can replicate what he did last week, which would only help your chances of moving forward in the fantasy playoffs.
Jared Goff, LAR (vs. SEA)
Out of nowhere, Goff snapped out of his three-game slump in a big way during the Week 13 win over the Arizona Cardinals with 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 32-of-43 passing. Coming into the game, Goff had gone more than a month without throwing a touchdown. He also failed to throw for more than 243 yards in any game last month. Suffice to say, the Cardinals fell on the schedule at the right time.
Goff can keep the good times rolling into the fantasy playoffs with another beatable matchup in the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has been average against fantasy quarterbacks in 2019 and just allowed 276 yards and two touchdowns to Kirk Cousins this past Monday night. While expectations for Goff to match last week's gaudy numbers are asking too much, he should at least have another starting-caliber performance in him.
Concern
Drew Brees, NO (vs. SF)
Does Brees belong in the "start him no matter what" category? In the past, yes, but this season is a different story. Going strictly by fantasy points per game, because Brees missed five games, he's averaging 16.5 fantasy points, which is the same as Andy Dalton. Among quarterbacks with at least seven games played, Brees' FPG puts him outside the top 15 for the position.
Brees didn't need to do much in the Thanksgiving night win over the Atlanta Falcons. In terms of full games, Brees had season lows in attempts (30), completions (18) and yards (184). It was also one of two full games without multiple touchdowns.
Getting back on track won't be easy, although this game looks a lot better for Brees in New Orleans as opposed to traveling out to California. Last week saw Lamar Jackson throw for just 105 yards and a single touchdown, but he added another 101 on the ground with an additional rushing touchdown. Brees won't be getting the majority of his production with his legs, so as the second-toughest defense against quarterbacks for the season, the 49ers are reason enough to downgrade Brees to the fringe-starter conversation.
Week 14 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|2
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|3
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|4
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|5
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|6
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|7
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|8
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|9
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|10
|Ryan Tannehill (TEN)
|11
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|12
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|13
|Tom Brady (NE)
|14
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|15
|Drew Brees (NO)
|16
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|17
|Sam Darnold (NYJ)
|18
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|19
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|20
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (MIA)
|21
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|22
|Kyle Allen (CAR)
|23
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|24
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|25
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|26
|Mitchell Trubisky (CHI)
|27
|Gardner Minshew II (JAC)
|28
|Daniel Jones (NYG)
|29
|Devlin Hodges (PIT)
|30
|Drew Lock (DEN)
|31
|David Blough (DET)
|32
|Dwayne Haskins (WAS)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Devonta Freeman, ATL (vs. CAR)
When the Atlanta Falcons turned on the game film of this week's opponent, Freeman was probably salivating at the idea of facing the Carolina Panthers run defense. That unit yielded 242 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries to Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson, which tied the Panthers with the Minnesota Vikings for most fantasy points allowed to running backs in Week 13. That's just following the trend of the Panthers being the second-easiest matchup for running backs this season.
After being sidelined by a foot injury for two weeks, Freeman returned in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He had one of his busiest days of the year with 17 carries yet managed just 51 yards. He added four receptions for 13 yards on five targets. With Julio Jones (shoulder) not a lock to play and the matchup clearly in Freeman's favor, he should be in a great position to produce Sunday.
Concerns
Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DET)
Following two injury-plagued seasons, Cook seemed to have health on his side in 2019. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury knocked him out of the third quarter in Week 13. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cook said he'd "definitely" be ready for Week 14, but as we know, taking players at their word, especially early in the week, isn't wise.
We can't assume Cook will be ready or even close to 100 percent for a great matchup with the Lions. The team could play it safe with Cook, knowing it has a reliable backup in Alexander Mattison, who's already been involved and played well. Keep a close eye on Cook's status.
San Francisco 49ers RBs (at NO)
Yes, we need to group the entire 49ers backfield as a concern because while it's a productive group, it's also a tough one to predict for fantasy. Even though he wasn't playing particularly well, Tevin Coleman appeared to have a leg up on Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson in the absence of Matt Breida (ankle).
However, that changed in Week 13 when Mostert ran 19 times for 146 yards and a 40-yard touchdown, and caught both of his targets for eight yards. Meanwhile, Coleman had a single reception for nine yards and five carries for six yards. Mostert's workload was the team's second-highest of the season in terms of carries and marked the first 100-yard effort since Coleman went for 105 yards in Week 8. Mostert's 73.7 percent snap share easily beat his previous high of 47.9 in Week 11.
Complicating matters even more is the potential return of Breida, who could easily retake the lead in Week 14 if he's healthy enough to play. While it would make sense to stick with Mostert, it's hard to fully endorse any of these backs with confidence.
Week 14 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Sterling Shepard, NYG (at PHI)
Shepard had a decent fantasy performance last week thanks to a touchdown on a day when he caught three of seven targets for 40 yards. He was WR31 with 13 fantasy points. That came in the absences of Golden Tate (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot), both of whom may remain out in Week 14. That could put Shepard in a prime spot to get lots of opportunities against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It looked like the Eagles were coming around on defense until they ran into DeVante Parker and the Miami Dolphins. Miami's receivers got the Eagles for 15 catches, 224 yards and two touchdowns, which made them the third-best fantasy wide receiver group in Week 13. Shepard could find himself in the WR2 conversation, depending on the statuses of Tate and Engram.
James Washington, PIT (at ARI)
Much like Shepard, continued absences could push Washington to greater fantasy heights in Week 14, as they did in Week 13. Without JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and James Conner (shoulder), the Steelers had to look elsewhere to manufacture offense, which put Washington in a bigger spotlight. He hauled in all four of his targets for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown. Washington has 90-plus yards and a score in three of his last four games.
And his matchup for Week 14 is a good one. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Arizona Cardinals have been the second-easiest matchup for wide receivers over the last four weeks. The Steelers would be wise to stick with what's working, so featuring Washington could be in the plans Sunday, although be sure to monitor the statuses of Conner and especially Smith-Schuster.
Concern
Julio Jones, ATL (vs. CAR)
A short week may have cost Jones a chance to play on Thanksgiving, but his shoulder injury remains a concern for Week 14. According to Jason Butt of The Athletic, head coach Dan Quinn said Jones is "trending upward" as it relates to his availability for this week's game with the Panthers. Jones must be started if active, although expectations may need to be lowered if his shoulder remains an issue.
Week 14 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Jack Doyle, IND (at TB)
Everything we wanted to happen with Doyle last week did. His stock rose when Eric Ebron landed on IR with ankle injuries, but expectations jumped higher when we learned both T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Marlon Mack (hand) would be out for Week 13. Doyle had his best and busiest game of the year with season highs in targets (11), receptions (6), yards (73) and fantasy points (19.3) thanks in part to his fourth touchdown of the season. His 94.4 percent snap share topped his previous high of 77.1 in Week 9.
Mack seems to have a better chance of returning than Hilton, so Doyle might be the go-to receiver for Jacoby Brissett against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have been a top-five matchup for tight ends this season and have one of the league's worst pass defenses. You should treat Doyle as a strong weekly starter for the rest of the season.
Vance McDonald, PIT (at ARI)
The high hopes for McDonald haven't come to fruition this season. He has just two games with at least five receptions and hasn't topped the 40 yards he posted in Week 1. However, we'll throw all of that out the window because he heads to tight end fantasy heaven this weekend. As we learned yet again in Week 13, tight ends feast on the Arizona Cardinals. Tyler Higbee was TE1 with 23.7 fantasy points thanks to seven receptions, 107 yards and a touchdown.
Smith-Schuster and Conner are still injured and may not play, so McDonald could and should see a bigger role with the matchup so widely in his favor. Even though he has been unreliable in 2019, ignore that and focus on this prime opportunity Sunday.
Concern
Greg Olsen, CAR (at ATL)
Olsen's name value could cloud your judgement when trying to decide whether to start him. Don't let that happen. He has failed to score 10 fantasy points in seven of his last nine games. He also has just two touchdowns on the season, and both of those came in Week 3. Olsen is also a distant fourth in targets (71) behind DJ Moore (115), Christian McCaffrey (96) and Curtis Samuel (85). Plus, the Falcons defense has been better than average against tight ends, so it's not even a great matchup. Olsen is nothing more than a fringe starting option.
Week 14 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|3
|George Kittle (SF)
|4
|Darren Waller (OAK)
|5
|Hunter Henry (LAC)
|6
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|7
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|8
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|9
|Ryan Griffin (NYJ)
|10
|Jared Cook (NO)
|11
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|12
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|13
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|14
|Noah Fant (DEN)
|15
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|16
|Jacob Hollister (SEA)
|17
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|18
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|19
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|20
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|21
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|22
|Dawson Knox (BUF)
|23
|Irv Smith Jr. (MIN)
|24
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
|25
|Darren Fells (HOU)
|26
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|27
|Kaden Smith (NYG)
|28
|Jeremy Sprinkle (WAS)
|29
|Jaeden Graham (ATL)
|30
|Jordan Akins (HOU)
|31
|Benjamin Watson (NE)
|32
|Blake Jarwin (DAL)
|33
|Nick O'Leary (JAC)
|34
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|35
|Nick Boyle (BAL)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)
The Packers remain the best streaming option for the second straight week. Green Bay had a top-10 performance against the New York Giants with 10 fantasy points thanks to three interceptions and just 13 points allowed. With the Redskins visiting this weekend, the Packers get an average opponent by the numbers of the last month and the sixth-easiest matchup for the season. Expectations should be high for this defense.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 31.5; Yahoo, 49.0
Week 14 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)
|2
|Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET)
|3
|Dallas Cowboys (at CHI)
|4
|Pittsburgh Steelers (at ARI)
|5
|Baltimore Ravens (at BUF)
|6
|Houston Texans (vs. DEN)
|7
|Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
|8
|New York Jets (vs. MIA)
|9
|New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)
|10
|Chicago Bears (vs. DAL)
|11
|New England Patriots (vs. KC)
|12
|Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN)
|13
|Indianapolis Colts (at TB)
|14
|Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)
|15
|Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)
|16
|Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LAC)
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. IND)
|18
|San Francisco 49ers (at NO)
|19
|Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Austin Seibert, CLE (vs. CIN)
Seibert didn't have the busiest of weeks in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He connected on both field goals and his lone extra point to finish with a pretty average seven points. Seibert now has at least two field goals in five of his last six games. The expectation is Seibert gets more chances with the Browns expected to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 27.4; Yahoo, 19.0
Week 14 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|2
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|3
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|4
|Matt Gay (TB)
|5
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|6
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|7
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|8
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|9
|Austin Seibert (CLE)
|10
|Younghoe Koo (ATL)
|11
|Jason Myers (SEA)
|12
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|13
|Michael Badgley (LAC)
|14
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|15
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|16
|Joey Slye (CAR)
|17
|Zane Gonzalez (ARI)
|18
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|19
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|20
|Josh Lambo (JAC)