Fantasy Football Week 14: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. NYG)

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles took an embarrassing loss in last week's trip to Miami, Wentz came through for fantasy for the first time in what felt like forever. He completed 28 of 46 passes for 310 yards with three scores and an interception to wind up as QB4 with 25.4 fantasy points. That game marked the first time since Week 6 he had at least 300 yards or multiple touchdown passes.

Despite the loss, the Eagles remain in playoff contention, so Wentz has a chance to build on last week's bounce-back fantasy effort with another vulnerable secondary. The New York Giants yielded the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in the last month. Regardless of what you think of Philadelphia's playoff chances, Wentz can replicate what he did last week, which would only help your chances of moving forward in the fantasy playoffs.

Jared Goff, LAR (vs. SEA)

Out of nowhere, Goff snapped out of his three-game slump in a big way during the Week 13 win over the Arizona Cardinals with 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 32-of-43 passing. Coming into the game, Goff had gone more than a month without throwing a touchdown. He also failed to throw for more than 243 yards in any game last month. Suffice to say, the Cardinals fell on the schedule at the right time.

Goff can keep the good times rolling into the fantasy playoffs with another beatable matchup in the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has been average against fantasy quarterbacks in 2019 and just allowed 276 yards and two touchdowns to Kirk Cousins this past Monday night. While expectations for Goff to match last week's gaudy numbers are asking too much, he should at least have another starting-caliber performance in him.

Concern

Drew Brees, NO (vs. SF)

Does Brees belong in the "start him no matter what" category? In the past, yes, but this season is a different story. Going strictly by fantasy points per game, because Brees missed five games, he's averaging 16.5 fantasy points, which is the same as Andy Dalton. Among quarterbacks with at least seven games played, Brees' FPG puts him outside the top 15 for the position.

Brees didn't need to do much in the Thanksgiving night win over the Atlanta Falcons. In terms of full games, Brees had season lows in attempts (30), completions (18) and yards (184). It was also one of two full games without multiple touchdowns.

Getting back on track won't be easy, although this game looks a lot better for Brees in New Orleans as opposed to traveling out to California. Last week saw Lamar Jackson throw for just 105 yards and a single touchdown, but he added another 101 on the ground with an additional rushing touchdown. Brees won't be getting the majority of his production with his legs, so as the second-toughest defense against quarterbacks for the season, the 49ers are reason enough to downgrade Brees to the fringe-starter conversation.