Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Flex and PPR Listings for Top 50 Players

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Things just got real.

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and for many fantasy managers, that means the playoffs are here. Leaving the wrong player on the bench this week could be brutal...and your flex spot could prove to be your most valuable weapon.

You may not have drafted this year's best players—Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is this week's 17th-ranked flex player but had an average draft position (ADP) of 1.06—but being active on waivers this year may have paid off for you big time. Just look at Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, this week's 11th-ranked player.

In the following rankings, we're going to focus specifically on point-per-reception leagues. Within that format, we'll examine the 50 flex players you need to start this week to keep your squad in the playoff hunt.

If a player appears on the Week 14 injury report, his most recent status is included below.

Week 14 PPR Rankings: Top 50 Flex Players

1. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR (@ATL): 27.5 projected points

2. WR Michael Thomas, NO (vs. SF): 23.7

3. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DET): 22.5

4. RB Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. SF) 21.7

5. RB Saquon Barkley, NYG (@PHI): 19.8

6. RB Leonard Fournette, JAX (vs. LAC): 19.2

7. WR Tyreek Hill, KC (@NE): 19.2

8. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (@CHI): 18.8

9. RB LeVeon Bell, NYJ (vs. MIA): 18.5

10. WR Davante Adams, GB (vs. WAS): 18.5

11. WR Chris Godwin, TB (vs. IND): 17.8

12. WR Antonio Brown, FA: 17.4

13. RB Aaron Jones, GB (vs. WAS): 17.3

14. WR Mike Evans, TB (vs. IND): 17.1

15. TE Travis Kelce, KC (@NE): 16.9

16. WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (vs. DEN): 16.7

17. RB Todd Gurley, LAR (vs. SEA): 16.6

18. WR Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SEA): 16.5

19. WR Tyler Lockett, SEA (@LAR): 16.4

20. RB Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN): 16.4

21. WR Julian Edelman, NE (vs. KC): 16.3

22. WR D.J. Moore, CAR (@ATL): 16.2

23. WR Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. CAR): 16.2

24. WR D.J. Chark, JAX (vs. LAC): 16.1

25. RB Derrick Henry, TEN (@OAK): 15.7

26. RB Josh Jacobs, OAK (vs. TEN): 15.4

27. WR Keenan Allen, LAC (@JAX): 15.3

28. WR Stefon Diggs, MIN (vs. DET): 15.2

29. TE George Kittle, SF (@NO): 15.2

30. WR Amari Cooper, (P) DAL (@CHI): 15.0

31. RB Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. NYG): 15.0

32. RB Melvin Gordon, LAC (@JAX): 14.9

33. WR Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. DAL): 14.8

34. WR Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. CIN): 14.8

35. WR Odell Beckham Jr, CLE (vs. CIN): 14.6

36. WR John Brown, BUF (vs. BAL): 14.4

37. WR Tyler Boyd, CIN (@CLE): 14.2

38. WR DeVante Parker, MIA (@NYJ): 14.0

39. RB Chris Carson, SEA (@LAR): 14.0

40. TE Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. NYG): 13.8

41. RB Phillip Lindsay, DEN (@HOU): 13.8

42. WR Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. PIT): 13.6

43. TE Hunter Henry, LAC (@JAX): 13.6

44. WR Courtland Sutton, DEN (@HOU): 13.6

45. WR Robert Woods, LAR (vs. SEA): 13.4

46. RB Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. PIT): 13.3

47. RB Mark Ingram, BAL (@BUF): 13.2

48. RB Austin Ekeler, LAC (@JAX): 13.1

49. WR Michael Gallup, DAL (@CHI): 13.1

50. WR Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. MIA): 13.0

For yet another week, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey leads the PPR flex position rankings, to no one's surprise. He has 12 rushing touchdowns on the season and has added another four scores through the air.

Particularly lethal in PPR formats, the 23-year-old touches the ball an average of 24 times again when you take rushing and receptions into account.

There are only three games this season in which McCaffrey has not found the end zone, and one was Week 13 against Washington. But he will be a bell cow for his team in Week 14 against the Falcons.

What about if you weren't able to land the Stanford product at his ADP of 1.03 this year?

Oakland's Josh Jacobs has been a success story this season, with five games of more than 100 yards under his belt. He reliably sees an average of 18 carries per game and is a must-start flex player in his Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

But what if your problem, lucky you, isn't that you don't have enough quality starting options but you have some tough decisions to make regarding who remains on your bench?

This week, Buffalo wideout John Brown, expected to get 14.4 points, has a favorable matchup against a Baltimore Ravens defense that has been giving up 228.5 yards per game to opposing receivers, and the fifth-most receptions in the NFL.

Meanwhile, you can look for an expected 13.1 points from Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup this week when he and his team take on the Chicago Bears, which will likely earn him the start in flex spots across fantasy leagues.

As for tight ends, some fantasy managers with stellar rosters have the ability to field a starting tight end and a flex tight end, but it's rare.

If injuries have decimated your wideout or running back groups, consider that three big-name tight ends—Gerald Everett (knee), Austin Hooper (knee) and Evan Engram (foot)—will make their way back to active status.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

If you're looking for a solid sleeper pick this week, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had a career day for receiving yards in Week 13 when Los Angeles took on the Arizona Cardinals.

In fact, the Rams, despite taking a step back on offense this year, are home to lots of this week's top players, from wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods to running back Gurley.

The Dolphins' Mike Gesicki has turned into a late-season bloomer for many fantasy managers, with two touchdowns in as many games in Weeks 12 and 13.

If you're still torn about who to start in your flex spot this week after considering the ranking above, remember to plug your players into an advice tool and consider who their primary matchup will be.

With the playoffs on the line, it's worth taking extra care when setting this week's lineup.

Rankings via Fantasy Football Calculator and current as of Dec. 2.