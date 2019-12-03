Week 14 Fantasy Football Projections: Streaming Options Likely on Waiver Wire

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The challenge of correctly identifying fantasy football streamers hasn't become any easier.

It's just that the importance of this inexact science is at an all-time high with the playoffs either underway or getting rolling in Week 14.

So, let's sidestep on the usual buildup and get to our favorite streamers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—for the upcoming week.

Week 14 Streaming Options

Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (39 Percent Owned)



Ryan Tannehill can do no wrong with the Tennessee Titans.

OK, maybe that's a tad hyperbolic, but still. The guy has steered the Titans to a 5-1 record since supplanting Marcus Mariota as Tennessee's starting signal-caller, and Tannehill is flirting with mistake-free football.

He has four touchdown passes against just nine incompletions over the past two weeks. He hasn't thrown an interception in three games. His 72.7 completion percentage sits second to only Drew Brees' 73.8. Tannehill has also delivered multiple scores in all but one of his starts.

Is he destined to suddenly turn back into a pumpkin? His inconsistent history says that's a possibility, but his recent run says not to bet on it. In fact, our crystal ball says the good times should keep rolling against an Oakland Raiders defense surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports.

Projections: 224 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 28 rushing yards



Running Back: Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (14 Percent Owned)



Feeling lucky, folks? If you are, why not roll the dice on Raheem Mostert, the latest big winner in the Niners' running back roulette?

Freed for a season-high 19 carries on Sunday, the explosive rusher erupted for 146 yards and a score against an otherwise stingy Baltimore Ravens defense. Had you held any reservations about his ability to maintain his efficiency with a heavier workload, he essentially silenced all doubts by bettering his impressive 5.9 yards per rush on the season with Sunday's 7.7-yard clip.

Now, can we guarantee a similar output against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday? Not at all. San Francisco usually has multiple hands in the running-back pot, and there's a chance it grows more crowded if Matt Breida makes it back from a three-game absence.

That said, head coach Kyle Shanahan saw plenty that he liked from Mostert.

"He got some good looks, but then he took advantage of those looks," Shanahan told reporters."The way he was going, we just stuck with the hot hand."

If Mostert can emerge as the hot hand early in this game, his upside looks tremendous.

Projections: 93 scrimmage yards, 1 touchdown



Wide Receiver: James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers (23 Percent Owned)



In theory, James Washington should be something of a risky play.

The home run threat doesn't always see a ton of targets or catch a lot of balls. But he's been making the most of his chances, regardless which player is under center for the Steelers.

"Washington has emerged for the Steelers of late, particularly as a vertical threat with his terrific speed," ESPN's Field Yates wrote. "He has double-digit fantasy points in four of his past five games, with a touchdown in back-to-back outings."

Washington's lack of volume (10 catches over his last three games) could scare off the more risk-averse fantasy owners, but risk-takers will see the potential in his yardage and touchdowns. He's gone for at least 69 yards in four of his last five games and found the end zone in three of them.

Now, he gets an Arizona Cardinals defense ranked dead last in passing yards against. Washington usually doesn't need many chances to put up big production, but against this unit, he has the chance for strong numbers across the board.

Projections: 6 receptions, 94 yards, 1 touchdown



Tight End: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (19 Percent Owned)



Assuming Jack Doyle is unavailable for you as he is here with his 58 percent ownership, Dolphins sophomore Mike Gesicki might be the best dice roll at the position.

In case you haven't noticed, Miami's offense has leaned heavily on the aerial side with Ryan Fitzpatrick captaining the ship. The veteran signal-caller has attempted at least 39 passes each of the last three weeks, and more continue coming Gesicki's direction.

The tight end has been targeted at least six times each of the past five games. He found the end zone in two of them and had six catches for 95 yards in another.

There's still some hit-or-miss in his numbers—he totaled 46 receiving yards in the other two contests—but that's true of any tight end streamer. If you need an emergency option here, you could do a lot worse than a trending-up player in a pass-happy offense.

Projections: 5 receptions, 41 yards, 1 touchdown

