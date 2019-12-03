NFL Predictions Week 14: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule

John Amis/Associated Press

The gap between the teams at the top and the NFL's middle-tier seems as big this season as it has in recent memory. Five teams own double-digit wins through 12 weeks of the season, while 19 sit at .500 or fewer.

Yet, as we've seen often this season, there are not certain wins. The Baltimore Ravens, who are tied for the league's best record at 10-2, got blown out by the lowly Cleveland Browns back in Week 4. The New Orleans Saints, another 10-2 squad, got blown out by the currently 3-9 Atlanta Falcons less than a month ago.

While some of the games on the Week 14 slate appear to have obvious outcomes, those contests have yet to be played. How do we see them unfolding? Here, you'll find a look at the full schedule, some of the top matchups of the week and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Week 14 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5) at Chicago Bears: Dallas 24-20

Baltimore Ravens (-5.5, 43.5) at Buffalo Bills: Baltimore 26-20

Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 47.5) at Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta 27-24

Detroit Lions (no line) at Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota 31-21

Indianapolis Colts (+2.5, 47) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 26-22

Denver Broncos (+9.5, 41.5) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-21

Miami Dolphins (+5.5, 44) at New York Jets: New York 22-20

San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 44) at New Orleans Saints: San Francisco 27-26

Cincinnati Bengals (+8.5, 40.5) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 30-24

Washington Redskins (+13, 42) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 33-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 42.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 25-23

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5, 43) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 24-20

Kansas City Chiefs (+3, 48.5) at New England Patriots: Kansas City 24-20

Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 46.5) at Oakland Raiders: Tennessee 27-23

Seattle Seahawks (no line) at Los Angeles Rams: Seattle 28-25

New York Giants (+8, 46.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 24-20

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 put them in serious jeopardy of ceding the NFC West to the Seattle Seahawks. At least, Seattle's win on Monday night moved them into first place in the NFC West for the moment.

To have a chance of reclaiming the divisional lead, he 49ers will have to win a tough road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Doing so would also knock the Saints from the top seed in the conference.

This should be one of the top contests of the week, as it will pit Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Co. against the 49ers' first-ranked defense (250.9 yards per game allowed).

San Francisco's combination of elite defense and a strong running game—only the Ravens have averaged more rushing yards this season—will give the 49ers a good chance of pulling the road upset here. Their two losses have come in overtime and on the last play of regulation. Don't be shocked if they come out on the right side of another close one.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Like the 49ers versus Saints matchup, this one will have a massive impact on the NFC race. The Seahawks can claim the top seed with a win and a Saints loss. The Los Angeles Rams can take a big step forward in the wild-card race with a win.

Los Angeles currently sits one game back from the Minnesota Vikings.

Fatigue could play a factor here. Seattle narrowly escaped Minnesota—the Vikings failed a 4th-down conversion attempt down four with just over two minutes to go—and has had several close calls in recent weeks. The Seahawks have won five in a row by one score. They also battled both the Vikings and the flu in Week 13.

"It was pretty bad," quarterback Russell Wilson said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "I don't know if we've ever had that many guys miss practice and go home."

The Rams found their groove with a 27-point win in Week 13, and they'll have a good chance of further shaking up the NFC race on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a good shot at shaking things up atop the AFC as well. They're coming off a huge divisional win over the Oakland Raiders and can potentially lay into a wounded New England Patriots team on Sunday.

The Patriots' loss to the Houston Texans cost them the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A loss here would put them in jeopardy of losing the lead in the AFC East too. The Buffalo Bills would have to knock off the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens—a tall order, give the way Lamar Jackson and Co. are playing—but that isn't outside the realm of possibility.

If the Patriots lose and the Bills win, their Week 16 matchup could be for the AFC East crown.

Patrick Mahomes is healthy, and the Chiefs offense is going to pose a tough challenge for New England. If the Patriots struggle at all on defense, they could be in trouble. Their offense has averaged a mere 18 points per game over the last four weeks.