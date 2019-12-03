NFL Picks Week 14: Game-by-Game Advice for Current Vegas Spreads

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

There is only a quarter remaining in the 2019 NFL season, but the playoff race is still very much undecided. Only the New Orleans Saints have clinched a division title, and the top two spots are still up for grabs in both conferences.

With marquee matchups like the San Francisco 49ers versus the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens versus the Buffalo Bills, Week 14 is going to go a long way toward determining the final postseason standings.

Here, we'll run down the full schedule for Week 14, examine some of the most important matchups of the week and check out the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Week 14 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 42.5) at Chicago Bears: Dallas 24-20

Baltimore Ravens (-5.5, 43.5) at Buffalo Bills: Baltimore 26-20

Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 47.5) at Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta 27-24

Detroit Lions (no line) at Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota 31-21

Indianapolis Colts (+3, 47) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 26-22

Denver Broncos (+9.5, 41.5) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-21

Miami Dolphins (+5.5, 44) at New York Jets: New York 22-20

San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 44) at New Orleans Saints: San Francisco 27-26

Cincinnati Bengals (+8.5, 40.5) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 30-24

Washington Redskins (+13.5, 42) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 33-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 42.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 25-23

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5, 43) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 24-20

Kansas City Chiefs (+3, 48.5) at New England Patriots: Kansas City 24-20

Tennessee Titans (-3, 47.5) at Oakland Raiders: Tennessee 27-23

Seattle Seahawks (-2, 47) at Los Angeles Rams: Seattle 28-25

New York Giants (+8, 46.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 24-20

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

At 4-8, the Denver Broncos don't look to factor into the playoff race except for in the spoiler's role. However, they could be big spoilers by knocking off the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Houston laid claim to the AFC South with a statement win against the New England Patriots in Week 13. However, the scrappy Tennessee Titans sit just a game behind them and have been surging since making the switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.

This is a game in which the Texans have to be on alert for an upset. They aren't going to have much film on Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who started and won for the first time in Week 12.

Houston has the advantage of playing at home in this one, and the Texans should be able to take care of business. However, they'll have to be careful not to experience an emotional letdown after beating the Patriots and not to peek ahead to next week's matchup with Tennessee.

If either of those things unfolds, Lock could be sitting at 2-0 as an NFL starter come Monday.

Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Meanwhile, the Titans will be trying to close in on a playoff berth by knocking the Oakland Raiders out of contention.

Two short weeks ago, the Raiders were sitting at 6-4 and appeared to be in good shape in the wild-card race. They were even sitting pretty in the AFC West chase. However, back-to-back losses to the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs have Oakland on the verge of being pushed out.

A Tennessee win would make next week's showdown with Houston a battle for first place.

This game is equally important for the Raiders, and not just because of the playoff chase. A loss on Sunday could have the team questioning the future of quarterback Derek Carr. At least, according to Dieter Kurtenbach of the Mercury News, it should:

"If Carr turns in another clunker on Sunday against the Titans—a performance which would surely extinguish the Raiders' faint playoff hopes and effectively end their season, as the contest is a de-facto playoff game—it would be downright unforgivable. I simply don't know how he could win the fans' trust back after that."

Unfortunately for Carr fans, Tannehill and the Titans are playing a better brand of football right now.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Chiefs' Week 13 victory has set them up to run away with the AFC West. However, they're long shots to earn a first-round bye, and a loss to New England would all but eliminate their hopes of hosting more than one playoff game.

This isn't the same Patriots team that ousted Kansas City from the postseason a year ago, though. New England has been anemic offensively and simply may not have the firepower to go point-for-point with the Chiefs.

While Tom Brady is still an above-average quarterback, he isn't elevating the talent around him as he has done in the past. That could become a major obstacle against a healthy Patrick Mahomes and Co. on Sunday.

The New England defense, while tremendous, has struggled with mobile quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. When healthy, Mahomes can be similarly elusive in the pocket and will potentially give the Patriots defense fits.

If the Patriots do struggle to contain Mahomes, this game could devolve into a shootout. That won't bode well for a New England team that has averaged just 18 points in its last four games.