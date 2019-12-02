Colts QB Chad Kelly Sued by Von Miller's Photographer for Assault and Battery

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Chad Kelly is the Indianapolis Colts third-string quarterback, but his time with the Denver Broncos has followed the 25-year-old to Indy.

According to TMZ Sports, Broncos linebacker Von Miller's personal videographer Jackson Belcher filed a lawsuit against in which he says Kelly punched him and broke his nose during Miller's 2018 Halloween party at Denver's Gothic Theater. Belcher is seeking "unspecified damages" for the alleged assault and battery as well as damage to his $14,000 camera.

Belcher also said he suspected Kelly was drunk and high.

More from TMZ:

"In his suit, Belcher claims he went up to the second floor to retrieve a camera when he was 'inexplicably grabbed' by Kelly ... who was 'obviously intoxicated, enraged and highly aggressive.'

"Belcher says Kelly punched him 'directly on the bridge of his nose, causing him to fall into the group of people, and then onto a railing.' Multiple security guards raced over to restrain Kelly, according to the suit, but he kept fighting ... punching, kicking and throwing elbows."

The Halloween party was on Oct. 22, 2018, and news broke on Oct. 23 that Kelly had been arrested for a separate incident.

Noelle Phillips of the Denver Post reported at the time that Kelly had been "arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing after police allege that he randomly entered a couple’s home and was beaten by the homeowner with a vacuum-cleaner tube."

The affidavit, per Phillips, disclosed that Kelly was "mumbling coherently" while sitting on the couch with the homeowner.

The Broncos' 2017 seventh-round draft pick was promptly released from the team on Oct. 24. He remained unsigned until the Colts signed him in May.

Kelly had legal issues before entering the NFL. The league rescinded the Ole Miss product's NFL combine invitation in Feb. 2017. While the NFL didn't disclose its reasoning, ESPN's Mike Rodak provided context:

"This is the second year the NFL will not permit into the combine players for which a background check has revealed 'either a felony or misdemeanor conviction' for domestic violence, sexual assault or weapons charges, in addition to players who refuse a background check.

"Kelly was charged with resisting arrest, menacing and several other counts following an altercation outside a Buffalo nightclub in December 2014. He later agreed to 50 hours of community service as part of the noncriminal charges, which Kelly's agents said is not equal to a criminal or misdemeanor conviction."

Kelly has only appeared in one regular-season NFL game, on Oct. 14 last season while still with the Broncos, but has only recorded one rushing attempt for minus-one yard.