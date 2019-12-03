NFL Standings 2019-20: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Review

John Amis/Associated Press

We've reached the point in the NFL season in which division titles are no longer just a future goal for some teams.

This past week, the New Orleans Saints became the first team to clinch their division with the NFC South title wrapped up courtesy of a Thanksgiving night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Now, they'll look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which currently features three teams with 10-2 records at the top.

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (10-2)

2. New England (10-2)

3. Houston (8-4)

4. Kansas City (8-4)

Wild-Card Race

5. Buffalo (9-3)

6. Pittsburgh (7-5)

7. Tennessee (7-5)

8. Oakland (6-6)

9. Indianapolis (6-6)

10. Cleveland (5-7)

11. Jacksonville (4-8)

12. Denver (4-8)

13. L.A. Chargers (4-8)

14. N.Y. Jets (4-8)

Officially Eliminated

15. Miami (3-9)

16. Cincinnati (1-11)

Playoff Scenarios

The Ravens and Chiefs could become the first teams in the AFC to clinch their divisions on Sunday.

The Ravens need a win over the Bills and a Steelers loss to the Cardinals in order to secure their second straight AFC North title. Even if that doesn't happen, Baltimore can still clinch a playoff berth with a win at Buffalo.

The Chiefs need a win over the Patriots and a Raiders loss to the Titans in order to secure their fourth straight AFC West title. That's the only way Kansas City can clinch a playoff berth this week.

Two AFC East teams can clinch playoff berths this week. There are several scenarios for the Patriots, with the simplest being them earning a win over the Chiefs. The Bills could also clinch a spot with a win over the Ravens and losses by the Texans, Colts and Raiders.

Wild-Card Outlook

The Bills are in control in the AFC wild-card hunt with a two-game lead over the rest of the field. Plus, they're also still in contention in the AFC East, sitting only one game behind the Patriots.

Behind the Bills are the Steelers and Titans at 7-5, followed by the Raiders and Colts at 6-6.

Pittsburgh currently holds the second wild-card spot after winning six of its last seven games. It doesn't face Tennessee this season, so it will need to finish with a better conference record if the two teams end up tied.

The Steelers have a good chance to get to at least nine wins as they have remaining games against the Cardinals and Jets, a pair of struggling teams.

The Titans have a more difficult remaining schedule as their final four games are all against teams also in the playoff picture—two against the Texans, one with the Raiders and one against the Saints.

NFC

Division Leaders

1. New Orleans (10-2)

2. Seattle (10-2)

3. Green Bay (9-3)

4. Dallas (6-6)

Wild-Card Race

5. San Francisco (10-2)

6. Minnesota (8-4)

7. L.A. Rams (7-5)

8. Chicago (6-6)

9. Tampa Bay (5-7)

10. Philadelphia (5-7)

11. Carolina (5-7)

12. Washington (3-9)

Officially Eliminated

13. Detroit (3-8-1)

14. Arizona (3-8-1)

15. Atlanta (3-9)

16. N.Y. Giants (2-10)

Playoff Scenarios

The Saints will finish first in the NFC South for the third straight year.

No other team in the NFC can clinch a division title this week. However, a pair of NFC West teams could secure playoff berths.

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie against the Rams, while the 49ers can also get a postseason berth with a win over the Saints and a Rams loss.

Wild-Card Outlook

The 49ers have surprisingly fallen to the NFC wild-card picture because they and the Seahawks each have a 10-2 record and Seattle won the first matchup between the two teams in Week 10. They'll play again in Week 17 in Seattle with potentially the NFC West title on the line.

Whichever franchise between the Seahawks and 49ers doesn't win that division will likely be the top wild-card teams in the NFC.

The second NFC wild-card spot belongs to the Vikings, who fell to 8-4 with a loss to the Seahawks on Monday night. They're still in the NFC North title race, as they're only one game behind the Packers, but they're also in control of the last playoff position.

The only other team with a winning record in the NFC wild-card picture are the Rams, who are a game behind the Vikings at 7-5.

While Los Angeles could surge at the right time, it will need some help to end up in a playoff spot.