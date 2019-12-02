Gardner Minshew II Named Jaguars' QB vs. Chargers After Nick Foles' Benching

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling with the hot hand and starting rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Doug Marrone announced the news at his Monday press conference, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Marrone cited Minshew's mobility and elusiveness in light of the Jaguars' current pass protection troubles.

"Overall we're not being able to give him [Nick Foles] a clean pocket," Marrone said.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason but suffered a broken collarbone in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Minshew took over and excelled, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games (eight starts). Jacksonville went 4-4 when Minshew began a game.

Foles came off injured reserve in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts. He struggled to move the team downfield in two-and-a-half games, however, averaging just 5.61 adjusted yards per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. He was also sacked eight times.

Minshew took over at halftime of the team's 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and got it going with a 16-of-27 performance for 147 yards, one touchdown and one pick. Minshew only had eight rushing yards but is more mobile than Foles, running for 243 yards on the year.

