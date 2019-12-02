NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Latest Outlook and 2020 Super Bowl Odds

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season should have one more gem left in it.

The Monday night battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks should be a beauty. Most weekends, it might even qualify as the game of the week. But between Thursday's three-game Thanksgiving feast and a Sunday slate bookended by the Baltimore Ravens outlasting the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans toppling the New England Patriots, Monday's game looms as just one of many great matchups.

With so much information culled from an action-packed weekend, this is the perfect time to update our power rankings and take a look at Caesars Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl odds.

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. Baltimore Ravens (+250)

2. San Francisco 49ers (+700)

3. New Orleans Saints (+350)

4. New England Patriots (+550)

5. Seattle Seahawks (+1000)

6. Green Bay Packers (+1800)

7. Houston Texans (+3000)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (+900)

9. Minnesota Vikings (+1300)

10. Buffalo Bills (+3500)

11. Tennessee Titans (+10000)

12. Los Angeles Rams (+7500)

13. Dallas Cowboys (+2500)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000)

15. Indianapolis Colts (+20000)

16. Chicago Bears (+30000)

17. Oakland Raiders (+12500)

18. Cleveland Browns (+30000)

19. Philadelphia Eagles (+10000)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+250000)

21. Carolina Panthers (+250000)

22. Denver Broncos (+250000)

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (+250000)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (+250000)

25. New York Jets (+1000000)

26. Washington Redskins (+500000)

27. Detroit Lions (n/a)

28. Miami Dolphins (n/a)

29. Atlanta Falcons (n/a)

30. Arizona Cardinals (n/a)

31. New York Giants (n/a)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (n/a)

Ravens Cement No. 1 Spot

With Lamar Jackson leading the charge, the Ravens are running circles around the competition.

Baltimore's eight-game winning streak isn't simply the NFL's best, its twice as long as No. 2 (Seattle, which enters Monday night on a four-game surge). During this run, the Ravens have knocked off the Seahawks, Patriots, Texans, Rams and 49ers, and of that group, only San Francisco came within 14 points.

"A tough game, a physical game, against one of the best teams in the league," Mark Ingram told reporters Sunday. "It makes your team battle-tested. So [there's] a lot of value, and we will learn from this."

The Ravens finally let someone within arm's reach Sunday, but they still got enough from Jackson (206 scrimmage yards, two scores) and the defense (three points allowed after halftime) to scratch out a 20-17 triumph.

Baltimore has established residency inside the NFL's top tier for weeks now, but it's starting to feel as if this squad might be in a tier of its own.

Patriots Losing Steam

New England always marches to its own drumbeat, and this season is no exception. Few, if any, other clubs would be worried about 10-2 record.

And yet, all is not right in the Patriots' world. Their defense has been humbled in two of its last four games by Jackson (three total scores) and Deshaun Watson (three touchdown passes and a touchdown catch on Sunday night). Their offense has been trending down much longer, having scored 22 points or less each of its last four times out and failing to tally 30-plus points since mid-October.

New England didn't find the end zone until its eighth drive on Sunday, and as ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted, the typically superhuman Tom Brady seemed merely mortal in the not-as-close-as-it-sounds 28-22 loss to the Texans:

"Tom Brady alternated between frustration and helplessness for most of the game, yelling at teammates who were either dealing with the aftereffects of a midweek flu raging through the locker room or placed into roles they weren't capable of filling at a high level. Before the three late scoring drives, Brady was 9-of-25 passing for 90 yards with an interception and at least two other picks that were either dropped or taken away by penalty."

As evidenced by their record, power-ranking position and Super Bowl odds, the Pats remain in tremendous shape. But they won't seem like the team to beat until (or if?) they can get their offense back on track.

Chiefs Getting Their Groove Back

Just when skeptics might have been ready to start doubting the Chiefs, they reel off two big AFC West wins and quietly own the NFL's fifth-best scoring differential (plus-83).

Kansas City is not only winning of late, but it's also controlling contests on the defensive side of the football. One game after intercepting Philip Rivers four times, the Chiefs picked off Derek Carr twice and returned one for a touchdown.

"We've been kind of known these last few years of scoring all these points and putting up all these numbers," Patrick Mahomes said. "But when your defense is playing like that and they're getting the ball back to you it's about not trying to turn the ball over and about scoring points whenever you get the opportunity to."

If Kansas City's defense is really coming alive, look out. This offense remains as explosive as ever, and Mahomes—ninth in total passing yards despite missing two games—can make opponents look downright foolish on the gridiron.

With a date in New England ahead for Week 14, Kansas City has a chance to signal its re-emergence as a full-fledged title contender.