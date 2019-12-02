Fantasy Football Week 14: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The product of months spent enjoying and dissecting America's game, all to put your pride, and maybe your wallet, in winning position come the fantasy football playoffs.

With just one game left in Week 13, we're taking an early look at Week 14's top players and waiver-wire options. If you've made it this far, you should know your team's positional needs. Projecting Week 14's best plays should help inform your prioritization of ceiling or floor waiver targets.

Based on four-point-per-passing-touchdown, non-points-per-reception leagues, rankings of the top 10 players at each position follow below. Subsequently, seven waiver-wire targets owned in fewer than 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues and some analysis of the top three targets: Anthony Miller, Cole Beasley and Raheem Mostert.

Week 14 Rankings

Quarterback

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)

2. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at BUF)

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. DEN)

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. BAL)

7. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)

8. Sam Darnold, New York Jets (vs. MIA)

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at CHI)

10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at ATL)

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET)

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at OAK)

4. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)

5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN)

6. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets (vs. MIA)

7. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)

8. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at CHI)

9. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)

Wide Receiver

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)

2. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)

3. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers (at ATL)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (vs. DEN)

5. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at MIN)

6. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. IND)

8. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (at HOU)

9. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)

Tight End

1. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (at TB)

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at BUF)

3. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders (vs. TEN)

4. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers (at ARI)

5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at NO)

6. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at NE)

7. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)

8. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at JAX)

9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (at NYJ)

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)

Kicker

1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)

2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (at BUF)

3. Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants (at PHI)

4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (at NE)

5. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals (vs. PIT)

6. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans (vs. DEN)

7. Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. IND)

8. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at MIN)

9. Sam Ficken, New York Jets (vs. MIA)

10. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR)

Defense/Special Teams

1. Dallas Cowboys (at CHI)

2. Tennessee Titans (at OAK)

3. Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)

5. Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS)

6. Indianapolis Colts (at TB)

7. New York Jets (vs. MIA)

8. Houston Texans (vs. DEN)

9. New Orleans Saints (vs. SF)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (at JAX)

Week 14 Waiver-Wire Targets

Patrick Laird, RB, Miami Dolphins (1 percent owned)

Raheem Mostert , RB, San Francisco 49ers (13 percent owned)

Darwin Thompson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (5 percent owned)

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills (32 percent owned)

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons (11 percent owned)

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (14 percent owned)

Mike Gesicki , TE, Miami Dolphins (19 percent owned)

Top Pickups and Projections

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (13 percent owned)

Tevin Coleman has been an absolute bore for the 49ers in the last three matchups, while Baltimore's defense was introduced to Raheem Mostert in Week 13. With Matt Breida still sidelined, Mostert turned 21 touches into 154 yards and a touchdown.

Breida should be back for Week 14, which dampens Mostert's potential, but not completely. Even when healthy, Breida has yet to surpass 15 carries in a contest this season and is not the team's preferred back in scoring distance, as evidenced by the fact he has only one touchdown this year.

With six-plus carries in four consecutive games and a touchdown in two straight, Mostert's case was slowly building before Week 13's explosion. Against Baltimore, he received 15 more touches than Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson combined and averaged 7.3 yards doing so.

If that's enough to supplant Coleman as the back complemented by Breida's change of pace, then Mostert could provide huge value moving forward. Especially if the injury-prone Breida misses more time and particularly in Weeks 15 and 16 against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

Week 14 Projection (at NO): 67 yards, one touchdown

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (32 percent owned)

All listed waiver targets are worth considering, some depending more on team need and injury news that we will hopefully obtain more of by Wednesday morning. Despite gross upcoming matchups and some inconsistent performances, Cole Beasley makes the cut for the top three because he plays a great role for a team with real mojo.

In his Thanksgiving grudge match against the typically stout Dallas Cowboys secondary, Beasley turned seven targets into six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. That put him at five touchdowns over the last seven games and two straight weeks with six catches, 75-plus yards and a touchdown after a disappointing four-catch, 38-yard performance in Week 11.

Beasley's upcoming matchups are somewhat intimidating, as the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots defenses are all in the top 12 for passing yards allowed. But, Beasley performs in the slot and should find his safety-valve functions less impacted than other aspects of the offense. Josh Allen's passing attempts are bound to increase beyond the 28.6 he's averaged over the past five games ,and that could maintain, if not increase, Beasley's production.

Week 14 Projection (vs. BAL): 96 yards, one touchdown





Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears (14 percent owned)

Over his last three games, Anthony Miller is averaging 11 targets for seven catches and 90.3 yards. With Taylor Gabriel missing time with a concussion and Mitchell Trubisky forced into throwing 40.7 times per game over that span, Miller has finally hit the stride once hoped for the promising sophomore.

While Miller's upcoming matchups aren't great, they're also not scary enough to nullify 11 targets. He plays the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs over the next three weeks—all teams that usually need to be kept up with through the air.

Starting Miller against the Cowboys with Gabriel back would be a big gamble, but if he manages to play well in that matchu,p he will likely be a great bet to continue performing, and even hit some touchdown regression against the next weeks' easier matchups.

Week 14 Projection (vs. DAL): 56 yards