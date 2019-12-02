NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

John Amis/Associated Press

On Thanksgiving, the first NFL division title was clinched. But it's not going to be that easy for many teams around the league.

The New Orleans Saints secured their third straight NFC South title with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, and they'll be back in the playoffs looking to avenge last season's loss in the NFC Championship Game. However, they still have a lot to play for in the regular season as they'll look to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The playoff picture is crowded at the top of the NFL standings, as there are no teams with fewer than two losses but numerous teams that have already won 10 games.

Here's a look at the current NFL playoff picture, odds for Super Bowl LIV and more with most of Week 13 complete.

NFL Standings

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (10-2)

2. New England (10-2)

3. Houston (8-4)

4. Kansas City (8-4)

Wild-Card Hunt

5. Buffalo (9-3)

6. Pittsburgh (7-5)

7. Tennessee (7-5)

8. Oakland (6-6)

9. Indianapolis (6-6)

10. Cleveland (5-7)

11. Jacksonville (4-8)

12. Denver (4-8)

13. L.A. Chargers (4-8)

14. N.Y. Jets (4-8)

15. Miami (3-9)

16. Cincinnati (1-11)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (10-2)

2. New Orleans (10-2)

3. Green Bay (9-3)

4. Dallas (6-6)

Wild-Card Hunt

5. Seattle (9-2)

6. Minnesota (8-3)

7. L.A. Rams (7-5)

8. Chicago (6-6)

9. Tampa Bay (5-7)

10. Philadelphia (5-7)

11. Carolina (5-7)

12. Detroit (3-8-1)

13. Arizona (3-8-1)

14. Atlanta (3-9)

15. Washington (3-9)

16. N.Y. Giants (2-10)

Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

Baltimore +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

New Orleans +350

New England +450

San Francisco +600

Kansas City +1000

Seattle +1000

Minnesota +1300

Green Bay +1800

Dallas +3000

Houston +3000

Buffalo +3500

Pittsburgh +5000

Tennessee +5000

Oakland +7500

L.A. Rams +10000

Philadelphia +10000

Tampa Bay +10000

Chicago +15000

Cleveland +15000

Indianapolis +15000

Denver +100000

L.A. Chargers +100000

Carolina +250000

Jacksonville +250000

N.Y. Jets +250000

Washington +500000

Miami +1000000

Wild-Card Outlook

AFC

The Bills are in control in the AFC wild-card race, and they just notched one of their best wins of the season so far.

On Thanksgiving, Buffalo secured a 26-15 road victory at Dallas. The Bills have won three straight games and clinched a winning season. However, only one of their victories has come against a team that currently has a winning record—the 7-5 Titans.

But Buffalo has still played well, and it's in good position to make the playoffs for only the second time in 20 seasons. The Bills earned a wild-card berth in 2017, but they lost their playoff opener to the Jaguars that season.

It's a tight race for the second AFC wild-card spot, with Pittsburgh and Tennessee at 7-5 and Oakland and Indianapolis at 6-6.

The Steelers have been a surprise team as they continue to win games despite their struggles at quarterback. With Ben Roethlisberger out for the year, Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges have both had playing time, but neither has played great.

Despite that, Pittsburgh has won six of its last seven games after its home win vs. Cleveland this past Sunday. And with two of its four remaining games against the Cardinals and Jets, teams with losing records, the Steelers may find a way to get into the playoffs.

NFC

The Seahawks and Vikings are the top two teams in the NFC wild-card race, and after Monday night, they could both be 9-3.

The two teams are facing off, with hosts Seattle at 9-2 and Minnesota at 8-3. It should be an exciting game and could play a big factor in how the wild-card race shakes out in the NFC. Plus, if the Seahawks win to improve to 10-2, they'd have the same record as the NFC West-leading 49ers.

The Vikings aren't out of their division race, either, as they'd have the same record as the NFC North-leading Packers if they notch a win at Seattle on Monday night.

Although the Seahawks and Vikings are in control of the wild-card spots now, there are still other teams within striking distance in the NFC. Most notably, the Rams are 7-5 after their bounce-back road win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Los Angeles, which played in the Super Bowl last season, had lost five of eight games entering the weekend and was coming off a lopsided home loss to Baltimore. But the Rams routed the Cardinals 34-7, and with remaining games against the Seahawks and 49ers, their NFC West rivals, they could make the playoff picture quite interesting.

The Bears are also still in playoff contention in the NFC as they earned a road win over the Lions on Thanksgiving to improve to 6-6.