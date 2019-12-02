NFL Week 14 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

If you're the type of NFL fan that enjoys unpredictability, then Week 13 was probably the perfect thrill ride. The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their first win of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges moved to 2-0 as a starter, and the Houston Texans embarrassed the New England Patriots in prime time.

With only a quarter of the 2019 season remaining, the NFL is still happy to hand out surprises.

Week 14 is shaping up to be just as exciting, with marquee matchups like the San Francisco 49ers versus the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens versus the Buffalo Bills. How might the week unfold?

Here, you'll find predictions for every game, a closer look at the most meaningful matchups and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Week 14 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5) at Chicago Bears: Dallas 24-20

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 43) at Buffalo Bills: Baltimore 26-20

Carolina Panthers (+2, 48) at Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta 27-24

Detroit Lions (no line) at Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota 31-21

Indianapolis Colts (+3, 49) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 26-22

New York Giants (+8, 46.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 24-20

Denver Broncos (no line) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-21

Miami Dolphins (+6, 44) at New York Jets: New York 22-20

San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 45) at New Orleans Saints: San Francisco 27-26

Cincinnati Bengals (no line) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 30-24

Washington Redskins (+13.5, 43) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 33-20

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 42.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 25-23

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5, 43) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 24-20

Kansas City Chiefs (no line) at New England Patriots: Kansas City 24-20

Tennessee Titans (-3, 46.5) at Oakland Raiders: Tennessee 27-23

Seattle Seahawks (-2, 47) at Los Angeles Rams: Seattle 28-25

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

The Baltimore Ravens have established themselves as the top team in the AFC—and perhaps in the NFL after outlasting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They're going to face a tough and unique challenge in the Buffalo Bills this week.

The Bills and Ravens might be even more of a mirror match than the Ravens and 49ers was. While not as electric as Lamar Jackson, Bulls quarterback Josh Allen is a legitimate dual-threat. After dominating the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Allen and the Bills have shown that their own version of run-first, run-often offense works.

The problem for Buffalo is that the Ravens defense has roughly two years of experience practicing against a mobile quarterback—Jackson and backup Robert Griffin III both fit the definition. If the Bills are going to have success, it's going to come through pure execution.

The Ravens have also proved that they can move the ball against top defenses, most notably the Patriots and the 49ers. This should be a close contest, but Baltimore has the early edge.

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

The 49ers narrowly lost to the Ravens. They went toe-to-toe with Baltimore and came as close as any team has to shutting down Jackson. They're battle-tested and aren't going to be intimidated by the prospect of playing in the Superdome.

"I actually gained more respect for San Francisco," NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison said. "Having to go on the road in tough conditions and play. They ran the ball extremely well. To play as physical as they played, they competed, I wouldn’t want to play them."

The 49ers are built to win on the road, and that poses a problem for the New Orleans Saints. While New Orleans shares a 10-2 record with San Francisco, they haven't been playing as consistent a brand of football in recent weeks. They got blown out by the Atlanta Falcons (at home) in Week 10 and have won their last two games by one score each.

Can the Saints still win? Yes, but if the 49ers defense can contain Jackson, it should be able to contain a more traditional New Orleans offense.

This may be the game of the week, and it's certainly an intriguing clash of styles. Don't be shocked if the 49ers pull off the road upset.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

It's not time to hit the panic button on the Patriots just yet, but it's getting close. New England's offense is incredibly inconsistent, and the Patriots are now in danger of ceding the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are not built to win a shootout or to come from behind, as quarterback Tom Brady noted.

"It's tough to get behind and come back. We put ourselves in a pretty deep hole and you can't do that on the road," Brady said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots won't be on the road this week, but they may find themselves in a potential shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs offense got back on track in Week 13, racking up 40 points against the Oakland Raiders. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed that his injury concerns are behind him, too, which poses a problem for New England's defense.

The Patriots have struggled to stop young, mobile quarterbacks in Jackson and Deshaun Watson. They'll face another in Mahomes, and that could lead to their third loss of the season.