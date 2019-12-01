NFL Week 14 Odds: Betting Lines for Cowboys vs. Bears, 49ers vs. Saints and More

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Week 13 shuffled the NFL landscape and set up Week 14 to be just as impactful in both the AFC and NFC playoff hunts.

Caesars SportsBook's Alan Berg has shared the early odds for Week 14's slate, even though the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks still have to play on Monday night to round out Week 13:

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a must-win situation against the Chicago Bears. Both teams are 6-6, but the Cowboys arrived there by losing on Thanksgiving while the Bears won.

The heavyweight matchup of the weekend, though, figures to be when the 10-2 San Francisco 49ers visit the 10-2 New Orleans Saints.

As with the Bears and Cowboys, one team is coming off a big win while the other will look to rebound from a bitter loss. The Saints topped the 3-9 Atlanta Falcons 26-18 in the Thanksgiving nightcap, but the 49ers fell to the 10-2 Baltimore Ravens on a last-second field goal Sunday afternoon.

For more information on both of those games, read on below.

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at Chicago Bears

The Cowboys will arrive in Chicago riding a two-game losing streak in which their offense has sputtered.

Against the Bills on Thursday afternoon, quarterback Dak Prescott committed two turnovers within the span of just four Dallas snaps. Prescott was first intercepted by Star Lotulelei before fumbling while being sacked by Ed Oliver.

In Week 12 against the New England Patriots, the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown. That game was played on a dreadful rainy day in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Given the game will be a December matchup in Chicago, there's also no telling how the weather may affect both teams. That alone makes a low 2.5-point line feel appropriate.

The Cowboys hold the eighth-ranked scoring offense in the league but will have to face a Bears defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (17.3). Dallas should also benefit defensively from the bleak Bears offense, ranked 27th in scoring offense. Those statistics point to a low-scoring contest.

Worth noting, too: According to TeamRankings.com, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL against the spread at 3-9.

The Cowboys are 7-5 against the spread.

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

According to TeamRankings.com, both the Niners (7-4-1) and Saints (8-4) have been dependable against the spread this season.

Something will have to give when they meet at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In their loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the 49ers defense proved it can contain a high-scoring offense. The Ravens entered their contest as the league's highest-scoring offense (33.8 points per game), while San Francisco entered as top-ranked in total defense (250.9 yards per game) and passing defense (134.2 yards per game).

They will have their hands full with Saints quarterback Drew Brees and receiver Michael Thomas, the league's leading receiver.

New Orleans has showed vulnerability at home, though. The Saints are 6-1 at the Superdome, but their one loss came in a 26-9 upset to the Falcons in Week 10. San Francisco is a much more formidable opponent than Atlanta.