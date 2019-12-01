Video: Stuffed Animals Rain Down onto Ice for Calgary Hitmen Teddy-Bear Toss

Derek Leung/Getty Images

Getting picked by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2019 NHL entry draft as a 19-year-old is one thing, but Carson Focht now has another accomplishment on his resume.

Being Mr. Teddy Bear 2019 for the Calgary Hitmen.

Focht scored the goal in the Western Hockey League game against the rival Red Deer Rebels on Sunday that sent thousands of stuffed animals onto the ice of the Scotiabank Saddledome:

Todd Saelhof of the Calgary Sun provided more context to the annual tradition, noting this is the 25th anniversary of the toss. The team set a goal of reclaiming the world record for the most stuffed animals thrown onto the ice in a single game, which the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears set last season with 34,798.

"I'd say that one would be No. 1 of all the goals I scored in my WHL career, for sure—only just because of what we were doing it for," Kaden Elder said of the teddy-bear goal he scored last year, per Saelhof. "Being able to go to the Alberta Children's Hospital and give these teddy bears to kids afterward...it was a really awesome experience."

Focht earned that experience this year.