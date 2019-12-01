Browns' Baker Mayfield Reveals Hand Injury Is 'a Little Numb,' X-Rays Negative

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 1, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield told reporters following the Cleveland Browns' 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday that X-rays on his thumb came back negative. 

"A little numb," the Browns quarterback added while also noting that the injury didn't seem to limit him in the second half. 

Mayfield injured the thumb on his throwing arm with 16 seconds remaining in the first half. The 2018 top overall pick was throwing the ball downfield to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when his thumb lodged in Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree's facemask on his follow through.

Cleveland's backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert came in for two plays to finish out the first half, but Mayfield played the entire second half.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

