Browns' Baker Mayfield Reveals Hand Injury Is 'a Little Numb,' X-Rays Negative

Baker Mayfield told reporters following the Cleveland Browns' 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday that X-rays on his thumb came back negative.

"A little numb," the Browns quarterback added while also noting that the injury didn't seem to limit him in the second half.

Mayfield injured the thumb on his throwing arm with 16 seconds remaining in the first half. The 2018 top overall pick was throwing the ball downfield to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when his thumb lodged in Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree's facemask on his follow through.

Cleveland's backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert came in for two plays to finish out the first half, but Mayfield played the entire second half.

