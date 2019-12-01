Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Dominate Derek Carr, Raiders in 40-9 Blowout Win

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs gained some breathing room in the AFC West after a 40-9 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes came through with a strong performance off the bye, totaling two touchdowns at Arrowhead Stadium. The hosts jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime, and Oakland was never able to close the gap in what became a blowout win.

After a rough midseason stretch, the Chiefs are 8-4 with a two-game advantage in the division.

The Raiders (6-6) couldn't overcome three turnovers while suffering their second straight loss, potentially ruining what was once a promising season.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: 15-of-29, 175 passing yards, one TD, three carries, 25 rushing yards, one TD

Darwin Thompson, RB, Chiefs: 11 carries, 44 rushing yards, one TD

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs: five catches, 55 receiving yards

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: five catches, 90 receiving yards

Derek Carr, QB, Raiders: 20-of-30, 222 passing yards, one TD, two INTs

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders: 17 carries, 104 rushing yards, one TD

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders: seven catches, 100 receiving yards

Defense Surprisingly Carries Chiefs in Big Win

For most of the season (as well as last season), the question was whether the Chiefs defense could play well enough to match the offense. Consistency has certainly been an issue on that end, but the unit showed what it could do at its best Sunday.

The defense set the tone early with several game-changing plays in the first half:

This continued into the second half as the pass rush and secondary helped keep Oakland out of the end zone until the final minute.

The team finished with two sacks while holding Derek Carr to a 71.8 quarterback rating.

A blocked extra point returned for a two-point score was icing on the cake.

Mahomes led a strong offensive showing, totaling two touchdowns as well as a variety of great throws to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce:

He wasn't at his best with some sloppy throws and poor decisions but he didn't need to be, as the defense and special teams were as good as they've been all year.

If Kansas City can get this type of production from its defense more often, this squad can be a stronger Super Bowl contender.

Josh Jacobs Shines in Otherwise Bleak Effort from Raiders

It wasn't the game Oakland hoped for, but the team at least knows it has at least one franchise cornerstone in Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was easily the brightest star for the Raiders, picking up big chunks of yards on the ground:

The rookie didn't see as much action in the second half after the team fell behind, but he made his touches count:

Unfortunately, the rest of the Raiders didn't carry their weight.

Miscues doomed the team in this one, from turnovers to failed fourth-down conversions to missed field goals to costly penalties (12 for 99 yards).

It created a blowout on the scoreboard that might have been much closer based on the way each team moved the football, especially considering the Raiders finished with more total yards from scrimmage (332-259).

What's Next?

The Chiefs will get a chance to avenge their AFC Championship Game loss in what could be an exciting battle with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium next Sunday. The Raiders will battle the surging Tennessee Titans (7-5) in a game with major playoff implications in the AFC.