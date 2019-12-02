2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 13 Breakdown

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Every NFL team has at least one win after the Cincinnati Bengals captured their first over the New York Jets in Week 13, but the Bengals are still in line to land the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Veteran Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton set two franchise records in the team's first win, but the 32-year-old's future in Cincinnati remains bleak considering he was benched earlier this season.

Because of that, it seems impossible that the Bengals pass up the opportunity to select their next franchise quarterback nine years after they took Dalton in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft.

A lot is bound to change between now and the opening night of the draft on April 23, 2020, but below is a look at how the first round could shake out based on each team's primary needs.

2020 Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals (1-11): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. New York Giants (2-10): Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Washington Redskins (3-9): Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

4. Miami Dolphins (3-9): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

5. Atlanta Falcons (3-9): A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

6. Detroit Lions (3-8-1): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State



7. Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1): Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

9. New York Jets (4-8): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

10. Los Angeles Chargers (4-8): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

11. Denver Broncos (4-8): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7): Jacob Eason, QB, Washington



14. Carolina Panthers (5-7): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

15. Cleveland Browns (5-7): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin



16. Oakland Raiders (6-6): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

17. Indianapolis Colts (6-6): Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

18. Oakland Raiders via the Chicago Bears (6-6): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans (7-5): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina



20. Jacksonville Jaguars, via the 7-5 Los Angeles Rams: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

21. Dallas Cowboys (6-6): Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

22. Miami Dolphins, via the 7-5 Pittsburgh Steelers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

24. Minnesota Vikings (8-3): Xavier McKinney, CB, Alabama

25. Miami Dolphins, via the 8-4 Houston Texans: Austin Jackson, OL, USC

26. Buffalo Bills (9-3): Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

27. Green Bay Packers (9-3): Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

28. Seattle Seahawks (9-2): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida



29. New England Patriots (10-2): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

30. New Orleans Saints (10-2): Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

31. Baltimore Ravens (10-2): De'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers (10-2): Trey Adams, OL, Washington

Order via Tankathon.com

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Burrow seems to have secured the Heisman Trophy as well as the top spot in the 2020 NFL draft.

Prior to this season's beginning, both of those were associated with Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. However, his 2019 campaign was marred by injury concerns capped off by a season-ending dislocated hip suffered on Nov. 16.

Burrow's rise shouldn't be linked only to Tagovailoa dropping, though, because the LSU senior quarterback has put together an exceptional season that can stand on its own.

The 22-year-old broke the record for most passing yards (4,366) thrown by an SEC quarterback in a single season in the Tigers' regular-season finale and tied the conference's record for most touchdowns (44) thrown in a single season. On top of that, his 78.3 completion percentage makes him the most accurate QB in NCAA history.

Burrow additionally, in the eyes of ESPN draft analyst Jim Nagy, has separated himself from other quarterback prospects because of how "his teammates respond" to him and "particularly" his offensive line. "Cannot overstate how much this maters to NFL decision-makers," Nagy noted.

Burrow has led LSU to an undefeated season and figures to continue taking over as the 2020 NFL draft's sweetheart as the Tigers make a run at the College Football Playoff national championship.

From the Bengals' perspective, there is no reasonable way they can pass on a quarterback with the top overall selection.

Cincinnati benched Dalton on Oct. 29 in favor of rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Finley, who started the three games. He underwhelmed with 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 47.1 percent completion. That resulted in the veteran getting the starting job back for Week 13.

The waffling between Dalton and Finley made it clear the Bengals aren't happy with what they have at quarterback.

How could they not grab Burrow, college football's best quarterback this season?

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Todd McShay of ESPN dubbed Chase Young the best overall prospect in the 2020 draft.

There are strong arguments for the 20-year-old to be taken first overall regardless of the team picking. However, the Bengals' desperation for a quarterback is too strong to go with a defensive end.

Young won't fall far, though. New York spent a first-round pick on a quarterback last year with Daniel Jones. The Giants have needs across the board, made evident by their 2-10 record.

Defensive end is one of them, even though the team also spent a first-round selection last year on the defensive line by taking Dexter Lawrence at No. 17 overall.

Entering Week 13, though, New York ranked 25th in the league with 26 sacks.

Young should make an immediate impact for whatever team drafts him, akin to the way fellow Ohio State product Nick Bosa has for the San Francisco 49ers this season.

The junior pass-rusher became the single-season leader for sacks in Ohio State history this year with 16.5. Along with his sacks, Young notched 19.5 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles.

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

The Dallas Cowboys can't depend on Jason Witten at tight end forever.

The 37-year-old came out of retirement this season on a one-year contract. He has had a solid 2019 with 418 yards and three touchdowns, but that doesn't guarantee he will be in Dallas for 2020.

Albert Okwuegbunam was named a John Mackey Award finalist in 2018 along with T.J. Hockenson, who was taken eighth overall by the Detroit Lions in this year's draft out of Iowa.

The 6-6 Missouri Tigers' lackluster season has somewhat dampened the hype around Okwuegbunam, but his natural skill set can't be denied. At 6'5" and 255 pounds, the redshirt junior led all Missouri receivers with six touchdowns. He also tallied 306 yards on 26 catches.

Overall, in three collegiate seasons, the 21-year-old has recorded 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns across 27 games.

The Cowboys offense is stacked at every position except tight end, with the likes of running back Ezekiel Elliott, receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup and quarterback Dak Prescott. Okwuegbunam would serve as a nice transition from Witten.