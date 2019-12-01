Redskins' Ryan Anderson Ejected for Helmet-to-Helmet Hit That Injured Greg Olsen

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Ryan Anderson #52 of the Washington Redskins in action in the second half against the Detroit Lions at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson was ejected from Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Greg Olsen.

Olsen was injured on the play and was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

Max Henson of the team's official site reported the veteran was at least jogging to the locker room, which was a positive after what appeared to be a scary injury.

The play in question came on a 3rd-and-10 for the Panthers, with Olsen stretching for the first down after a catch and run. Cornerback Fabian Moreau went low for the tackle while Anderson went high, causing Olsen to go limp and fumble the ball.

Though the Redskins recovered, Anderson was called for a personal foul that gave Carolina a first down.

Olsen had finally stayed healthy in 2019 after missing 16 games over the last two seasons, but a head injury will keep him off the field for at least the rest of Sunday's game. 

Anderson had appeared in all 12 games for the Redskins this season, entering the week with 25 tackles and a sack. 

