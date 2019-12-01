NFL Scores Week 13: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Playoff Picture

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus here in Week 13. The New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South on Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens took another step toward the postseason Sunday.

In most season-long fantasy leagues, the postseason is already here. Players like Lamar Jackson and Alvin Kamara aren't just helping their respective teams push toward a championship; they're doing the same for many a fantasy manager.

Here, we'll run down the full results of Week 13, along with the top fantasy stars and the current conference standings.

NFL Week 13 Results and Top Fantasy Stars

Chicago Bears 24, Detroit Lions 20

WR Anthony Miller: nine receptions, 140 receiving yards

WR Kenny Golladay: four receptions, 158 receiving yards, one TD

Buffalo Bills 26, Dallas Cowboys 15

QB Josh Allen: 231 passing yards, one passing TD, 43 rushing yards, one rushing TD

WR Cole Beasley: six receptions, 110 receiving yards, one TD

New Orleans Saints 26, Atlanta Falcons 18

RB Alvin Kamara: 61 rushing yards, four receptions, 23 receiving yards

WR Russell Gage: five receptions, 51 receiving yards, one TD

Baltimore Ravens 20, San Francisco 49ers 17

QB Lamar Jackson: 105 passing yards, one passing TD, 101 rushing yards, one rushing TD

RB Raheem Mostert: 146 rushing yards, two receptions, eight receiving yards, one TD

Tennessee Titans 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

RB Derrick Henry: 149 rushing yards, three receptions, 17 receiving yards, one TD

WR Zach Pascal: seven receptions, 109 receiving yards

Green Bay Packers 31, New York Giants 13

QB Aaron Rodgers: 243 passing yards, four passing TDs

WR Davante Adams: six receptions, 64 receiving yards, two TDs

Cincinnati Bengals 22, New York Jets 6

RB Joe Mixon: 44 rushing yards, four receptions, 26 receiving yards, one TD

WR Robby Anderson: seven receptions, 101 receiving yards

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Cleveland Browns 13

WR James Washington: four receptions, 111 receiving yards, one TD

RB Kareem Hunt: 46 rushing yards, five receptions, 19 receiving yards, one TD

Miami Dolphins 37, Philadelphia Eagles 31

WR DeVante Parker: seven receptions, 159 receiving yards, two TDs

RB Miles Sanders: 83 rushing yards, five receptions, 22 receiving yards, one TD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 11

WR Breshad Perriman: five receptions, 87 receiving yards

WR Dede Westbrook: five receptions, 60 receiving yards, one TD

Washington Redskins 29, Carolina Panthers 21

RB Derrius Guice: 129 rushing yards, two receptions, eight receiving yards, two TDs

RB Adrian Peterson: 99 rushing yards, one TD

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions got knocked out of playoff contention Thursday, but wide receiver Kenny Golladay is helping plenty of fantasy managers stay in it. Against the vaunted Chicago Bears defense, he caught four passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.

What's notable for managers is that Golladay thrived with third-string quarterback David Blough. The undrafted rookie out of Purdue looked comfortable in his first NFL start and didn't hesitate to uncork aggressive deep passes. He connected with Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. for scores and finished with 280 passing yards.

"He clicked well with Jones and Golladay and showed the front office and coaches there is something to work with here moving forward," Benjamin Raven of MLive.com wrote.

With Matthew Stafford still dealing with a back injury and with Jeff Driskel headed to injured reserve, the Lions will likely count on Blough for the foreseeable future. Golladay should remain a solid option for the rest of the fantasy postseason.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't have a phenomenal day passing the ball, but he did exactly what he needed to do to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson led a rushing attack that totaled 178 yards. He produced 101 yards of that himself to go with 105 passing yards and two total touchdowns. As has been the case for most defenses this season, San Francisco struggled to identify what the Ravens planned to do pre-snap.

San Francisco came in with the league's top-ranked overall defense (248 yards per game allowed) yet had no answer for Jackson. This should be a clear sign to fantasy managers that Jackson is essentially matchup-proof because of his dual-threat ability.

Even with a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, Jackson is a must-start in any format that awards rushing points to quarterbacks.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans continue to push for the postseason. Since making the switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, Tennessee has gone 5-2 and has crept back into the AFC South race. The steady play of Tannehill cannot be overlooked, but running back Derrick Henry has had a lot to do with the Titans' success.

Henry had another outstanding game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rushing for 146 yards and catching three passes. His hard between-the-tackles running has made it difficult for opposing defenses to key in on Tannehill, who had another efficient if understated outing (182 yards, two touchdowns).

As long as Henry remains healthy, the Titans are likely to remain in the postseason hunt—and he'll remain a must-start in fantasy. He has a favorable matchup in Week 14 against the Oakland Raiders and a defense that has allowed 371.1 yards per game.

AFC, NFC Standings

AFC

New England Patriots 10-1

Baltimore Ravens 10-2

Buffalo Bills 9-3

Houston Texans 7-4

Kansas City Chiefs 7-4

Pittsburgh Steelers 7-5

Tennessee Titans 7-5

Oakland Raiders 6-5

Indianapolis Colts 6-6

Cleveland Browns 5-7

Los Angeles Chargers 4-7

Jacksonville Jaguars 4-8

New York Jets 4-8

Denver Broncos 3-8

Miami Dolphins 3-9

Cincinnati Bengals 1-11

NFC

San Francisco 49ers 10-2

New Orleans Saints 10-2

Seattle Seahawks 9-2

Green Bay Packers 9-3

Minnesota Vikings 8-3

Los Angeles Rams 6-5

Dallas Cowboys 6-6

Chicago Bears 6-6

Philadelphia Eagles 5-7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-7

Carolina Panthers 5-7

Arizona Cardinals 3-7-1

Detroit Lions 3-8-1

Atlanta Falcons 3-8

New York Giants 2-10

Washington Redskins 3-9