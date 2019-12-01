Report: Philip Rivers Could Be Benched for Tyrod Taylor; Chargers Hope to Avoid

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 1, 2019

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks to the huddle after a timeout during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Mexico City. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17.(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers could make a change at quarterback in light of Philip Rivers' ongoing struggles. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will consider playing Tyrod Taylor if Rivers continues to turn the ball over. 

Rapoport did note Lynn won't have a quick hook on Rivers, and they hope to avoid making a switch.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

