NFL Rumors: Texans Won't Pursue Patriots' Nick Caserio or Hire a GM for 2020

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans reportedly intend to continue operating without a true general manager in 2020.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans won't pursue New England Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio, and roster decisions will be made by head coach Bill O'Brien in concert with Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby.



The Texans have operated without a general manager since June, when Brian Gaine was fired less than 18 months after being hired in January 2018.

Caserio was a candidate to replace Gaine coming into this season, but the Texans stopped their pursuit after the Patriots filed tampering charges.

Per Houston's ABC13, New England became suspicious when Gaine was fired the night after its Super Bowl ring ceremony at Robert Kraft's home. Easterby, who previously worked with the Patriots as a development director and character coach, and Caserio were both in attendance at the party.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in October that Caserio would "very likely" join the Texans in a prominent role next season.

In lieu of a traditional general manager, the Texans have been operating with O'Brien and Easterby as the lead voices in the organization. Chris Olsen, vice president of football administration, and Director of Player Personnel Matt Bazirgan are also involved in the decision-making process.

The formula hasn't hurt the Texans on the field. They lead the AFC South with a 7-4 record heading into Sunday's game against none other than the 10-1 Patriots.