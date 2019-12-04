Report: Dylan Bundy Traded to Angels from Orioles for 4 Pitching Prospects

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles traded starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal noted right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson, who finished 2019 at Triple-A, will be headed to Baltimore in the deal. The Orioles will also receive right-hander Zach Peek, right-hander Kyle Bradish and right-hander Kyle Brnovich, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bundy, 27, went 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA last season. He struck out 162 batters in 161.2 innings while walking 58.

The right-hander entered the Orioles organization with major hype after being drafted fourth overall in 2011 out of high school. He had a cup of coffee in the bigs as a 19-year-old in 2012 but didn't join the rotation until 2016, a year when he spent time in the bullpen as well.

Bundy fared well in 2016 and 2017, going 23-15 with a 4.16 ERA and 256 punchouts in 279.1 innings. However, Bundy experienced a significant career downswing for a struggling 2018 Orioles team, allowing an MLB-high 41 home runs en route to an 8-16 mark and 5.45 ERA.

To his credit, Bundy was far better in 2019, but the long ball was still an issue, with 29 of the right-hander's offerings finding the seats.

Still, FanGraphs noted a few encouraging signs. For one, Bundy's ground-ball rate rose from 34.0 percent to 41.5 percent from 2018 to 2019. His hard-hit rate dropped from 34.6 percent to 31.2 percent as well.

A change of scenery could do Bundy good, though. Pitching half the time in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, isn't an easy task. Thirty-eight of the 70 home runs Bundy has allowed since the beginning of 2018 have come in Baltimore.

Bundy is eligible to become a free agent in 2022.