Report: Dylan Bundy Traded to Angels from Orioles for 4 Pitching Prospects

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 4, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Dylan Bundy #37 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 24, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles traded starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal noted right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson, who finished 2019 at Triple-A, will be headed to Baltimore in the deal. The Orioles will also receive right-hander Zach Peek, right-hander Kyle Bradish and right-hander Kyle Brnovich, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bundy, 27, went 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA last season. He struck out 162 batters in 161.2 innings while walking 58.

The right-hander entered the Orioles organization with major hype after being drafted fourth overall in 2011 out of high school. He had a cup of coffee in the bigs as a 19-year-old in 2012 but didn't join the rotation until 2016, a year when he spent time in the bullpen as well.

Bundy fared well in 2016 and 2017, going 23-15 with a 4.16 ERA and 256 punchouts in 279.1 innings. However, Bundy experienced a significant career downswing for a struggling 2018 Orioles team, allowing an MLB-high 41 home runs en route to an 8-16 mark and 5.45 ERA.

To his credit, Bundy was far better in 2019, but the long ball was still an issue, with 29 of the right-hander's offerings finding the seats.

Still, FanGraphs noted a few encouraging signs. For one, Bundy's ground-ball rate rose from 34.0 percent to 41.5 percent from 2018 to 2019. His hard-hit rate dropped from 34.6 percent to 31.2 percent as well.

A change of scenery could do Bundy good, though. Pitching half the time in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, isn't an easy task. Thirty-eight of the 70 home runs Bundy has allowed since the beginning of 2018 have come in Baltimore.

Bundy is eligible to become a free agent in 2022. 

