Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It's Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season, which means most season-long fantasy leagues have kicked off their postseasons. With three games already in the rear view, many fantasy managers are already on the verge of elimination.

Making the right lineup decisions for the final 13 contests will be critical, and with a few notable injuries—Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster has already been ruled out, for example—and some tough matchups on the slate, those decisions won't come easy.

Finding the right matchups and identifying some potential sleepers will go a long way toward making it to Week 14.

Here, you'll find a look at the top flex plays for Week 13, along with PPR rankings for running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. You'll also find a top waiver-wire target for each position to help navigate any injuries that may be impacting your rosters.

Fantasy Flex Top 25 for Week 13

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

7, Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

8. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

9. D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

13. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

14. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

15. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

16. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

17. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

18. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

19. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

20. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

21. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

22. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

23. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

24. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

25. Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Running Backs, Top 10 PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

4. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

5. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

9. Melvin Gordon III, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Jonathan Williams, Indianapolis Colts

Waiver-Wire Target: Benny Snell Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

If you need a streamer at running back or are dealing with James Conner's shoulder injury—he's listed as doubtful—then Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. should be one of your top waiver-wire targets.

With Conner unlikely to play, Snell should get the bulk of Pittsburgh's rushing work. He had 21 carries last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and finished with 103 combined rushing and receiving yards.

Though the Cleveland Browns did a good job of containing Pittsburgh's rushing attack the last time these two teams met—Pittsburgh had just 58 rushing yards—they rank 25th against the run this season and have allowed an average of 124 rushing yards per game.

Snell is available in 69 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Wide Receivers, Top 10 PPR

1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

4. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

7. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

8. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

10. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Waiver-Wire Target: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't exactly in a must-win situation this week, but they're close. They host the Oakland Raiders, who sit just a game back in the AFC West race. The Chiefs will need to exploit Oakland's biggest weakness, which is its secondary.

The Raiders rank 28th against the pass, allowing 266.8 yards per game through the air.

This could mean leaning heavily on rookie receiver Mecole Hardman. Fellow wideout Sammy Watkins is expected to play but has been dealing with an illness and may be at less than 100 percent.

Hardman had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown the last time these two rivals met. He's available in 71 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Tight Ends, Top 10 PPR

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

8. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets

9. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

10. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

Waiver-Wire Target: Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings may have wide receiver Adam Thielen back in the lineup to face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Thielen missed the last two weeks and three of the last four with a hamstring injury—appearing only briefly in Week 8 before exiting with the injury.

Thielen appeared to return too soon, a mistake he won't repeat if he isn't at 100 percent this week.

"I know that if you're not 100 percent, you're just going to come out five plays into the game anyway," Thielen said Friday, per Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

If Thielen cannot go, tight end Kyle Rudolph will likely become the No. 1 target for Kirk Cousins. He should still be a top target even if Thielen does play. Against a Seahawks defense that has allowed an average of 268.7 passing yards per game, this makes for a favorable matchup.

Rudolph is available in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.