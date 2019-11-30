Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

It's playoff time in most season-long fantasy leagues, meaning managers can ill afford to mishandle their lineup decisions. Players like Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes are obvious must-starts, but the back of the roster is where mismanagement usually occurs.

With this in mind, we'll examine some of the top mid-level players to start—and those to avoid—based on the consensus expert rankings at FantasyPros. The experts don't get it right every time, but this should be a good starting point for some of your more difficult decisions.

We'll be looking specifically at players ranked outside of the top 10 at each position here, and we'll dive deeper into some of the more intriguing matchups of the week.

All rankings are based on PPR scoring formats.

Players to Start Based on FantasyPros Expert Rankings

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you made it into the playoffs by streaming quarterbacks, Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Nick Foles is a solid option for Week 13. At 4-7, Jacksonville is a long shot to make the postseason, but it's still alive and will be clawing for a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This should lead to the Jaguars cutting Foles and the passing attack loose.

The Buccaneers rank 31st against the pass (289.9 yards per game allowed) and second against the run (78.7 yards per game allowed). Leaning on the pass is the right strategy for Jacksonville, and the presence of DJ Chark Jr. means that Foles has a legitimate No. 1 receiver to test Tampa's secondary.

Expect Foles to pass early and often in this one, making him a solid fantasy option based on volume. In his past two outings, Foles has 95 passing attempts. He should approach 50 attempts again in Week 13.

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

As is the case with Foles, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is an enticing option based on his matchup and his circumstances. The Eagles will battle the Miami Dolphins, who rank 31st against the run (148.2 yards per game allowed).

The Eagles may lean heavily on Howard too, as fellow back Jordan Howard has been ruled out.

Sanders will likely still split time with running back Jay Ajayi, but he should be the focal point of the rushing attack and could see a major role in the passing game as well. Philadelphia's top pass-catcher, tight end Zach Ertz, is questionable. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery are dealing with injuries as well, though both could suit up on Sunday.

"They're both doing well, trending again in the right direction," head coach Doug Pederson said Friday, per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sanders has averaged roughly 39 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards per game this season.

Players to Sit Based on FantasyPros Expert Rankings

Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

It's time to recognize that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is no longer a reliable fantasy option. He's still a capable NFL starter, but his turnovers and shaky play have been disastrous for fantasy owners.

In his last two outings, Rivers has thrown seven interceptions and fumbled twice, though neither fumble was lost. He's thrown just three touchdown passes during that span too. Rivers is declining and could be coasting toward the end of his Chargers tenure.

"The deep ball has become a real problem for him," one unnamed evaluator told CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. "He doesn't look like the same guy."

In the right matchup, Rivers could still be worth a streaming start. However, he'll be playing the Denver Broncos on the road. Denver ranks fifth in pass defense (207.5 yards per game allowed) and will provide a hostile environment for its division rival. This combination of factors doesn't bode well for Rivers.

Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans

At times this season, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills has been a solid streaming option, depending on the matchup. However, he hasn't topped 50 yards in three of his last four games and was an offensive afterthought last week with Will Fuller back in the lineup.

Fuller caught seven passes for 140 yards in Week 12. Stills had one catch for six yards.

This week, the matchup isn't favorable for any of Houston's receivers, as the New England Patriots are coming to town. The Patriots have allowed an average of just 158 passing yards this season and are coming off a game in which the Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper was held without a catch.

Based on his role in the offense, DeAndre Hopkins is still worth a start, though managers should temper their expectations. Fuller is riskier, though his big-play ability could make him worth a gamble, depending on the other available options.

Stills isn't worth a look, though, and should be on the bench or the cut pile at this point in the fantasy season.