Terrelle Pryor Underwent Surgery After Stabbing; FA WR Expected to Survive

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Jr. walks to the field at an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after getting stabbed Friday night at his Pittsburgh apartment, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pryor reportedly underwent surgery to treat stab wounds to the shoulder and chest, and an unidentified woman is in police custody.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a family friend said they expect Pryor to survive.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Russell Wilson Wants to Play Until He's 45

    Says he feels 'younger than ever'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Russell Wilson Wants to Play Until He's 45

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Cards DB Suspended for Betting

    Cardinals' Josh Shaw suspended through at least the 2020 season for betting on NFL games this season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cards DB Suspended for Betting

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    An Early Look at Every Team's Top Draft Target 👀

    First round prospects who can fill every team's biggest hole

    NFL logo
    NFL

    An Early Look at Every Team's Top Draft Target 👀

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Lane Johnson Gets $72M Deal 💰

    Eagles make Johnson the highest-paid OL in the league with four-year extension (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lane Johnson Gets $72M Deal 💰

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report