Terrelle Pryor Underwent Surgery After Stabbing; FA WR Expected to Survive

John Raoux/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after getting stabbed Friday night at his Pittsburgh apartment, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pryor reportedly underwent surgery to treat stab wounds to the shoulder and chest, and an unidentified woman is in police custody.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a family friend said they expect Pryor to survive.

