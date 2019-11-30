NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Updated AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios, Predictions

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Byes are over, standings are tight and only five weeks remain in the 2019 NFL regular season. The playoff push is on.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills hold a commanding lead in the pursuit of a wild-card spot. Four teams, however, are tied for the second wild-card position at 6-5. Every result from now on will have a substantial impact on the battle for a playoff berth.

The NFC is much less contested with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings in firm control of the wild-card places, but they're set to square off Monday night, so the NFC could be at least a little more interesting after Week 13.

AFC Wild Card

Two things are indisputably true: Buffalo has benefited from a soft schedule, and the Bills have no reason to apologize for it.

They quieted a few critics with a 26-15 road victory over the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, though. Buffalo improved to 9-3 on the season and holds a 2.5-game edge on the AFC's quartet of 6-5 teams.

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Buffalo probably only needs one more victory to really feel playoff-bound. And if it comes in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's most ideal. The Bills would own head-to-head tiebreakers on Pittsburgh and the Tennessee Titans, two of the teams fighting for that second wild card and No. 6 seed.

Although the Steelers are positioned well, they're a banged-up bunch with a third-string quarterback. Navigating the rest of the season at 3-2 would be superb, especially if the Baltimore Ravens are playing for home-field advantage in Week 17.

But the Oakland Raiders have a favorable remaining slate.

After traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders take on the Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. The latter three have a combined 11 wins.

Oakland should be able to hold off Pittsburgh while Tennessee and the Indianapolis Colts slip from contention in the coming weeks. Tennessee's schedule is tough, and Indianapolis' slide has already begun.

The Cleveland Browns are 5-6 but need a Week 13 victory at Pittsburgh to stay in the chase. Since the Browns have two remaining games against the winless Cincinnati Bengals, there's a reasonable path to a 9-7 final record.

But if the Raiders end the same, they'd likely hold a better record against common opponents and sneak into the playoffs.

Prediction: Bills and Raiders

NFC Wild Card

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

If the Vikings protect home field and defeat Seattle, we might as well consider five NFC spots locked up. While the NFC East is messy, the New Orleans Saints have clinched the South and both the North and West would have a pair of nine-win teams.

Should the Seahawks win, the race is a little interesting because Minnesota may only have a one-game advantage at 8-4. The Los Angeles Rams would be 7-5 if they defeat the Arizona Cardinals.

We're not getting too jumpy at the idea, though.

Beyond the unreliable Rams, the closest challengers are the plodding 6-6 Chicago Bears and the six-win NFC East castoff—either the Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles. Unless the Vikings somehow plummet to 9-7, the likelihood of a late-season wild-card surge is low. Minnesota should be a playoff team at 10-6.

The more interesting race is to decide which NFC West team will hold the No. 5 seed. Right now, Seattle is there. But over the next two weeks, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Ravens and Saints. And in Week 17, the Seahawks host the Niners.

Seattle won the earlier matchup, so sweeping the regular-season games would likely mean the Seahawks win the division.

That's what we're projecting, but San Francisco's powerful defense has a chance to make continued doubting look foolish.

Prediction: 49ers and Vikings

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.