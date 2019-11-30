NFL Predictions Week 13: Fantasy Guide, Odds Projections and Expert Tips

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Unlike most weeks of the NFL season, there are fewer fantasy decisions to be made heading into Sunday.

That's because there have already been three games this week, as a trio of matchups filled the Thanksgiving slate on Thursday. Six teams have already played, leaving 13 remaining games for the week.

But there are still options to consider, so fantasy owners need to make sure they have the best players in their lineup in the spots that aren't locked yet.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the rest of the week (along with odds and predictions), followed by the remaining fantasy flex rankings and several strong matchup plays to consider.

Week 13 Odds, Projections

Cleveland (-2) at Pittsburgh

Green Bay (-6) at N.Y. Giants

N.Y. Jets (-3) at Cincinnati

Philadelphia (-10) at Miami

San Francisco at Baltimore (-5)

Tampa Bay (-2.5) at Jacksonville

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-1.5)

Washington at Carolina (-10)

L.A. Rams at Arizona (no line)

L.A. Chargers (-3) at Denver

Oakland at Kansas City (-11)

New England (-3) at Houston

Minnesota at Seattle (-3)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Remaining Week 13 Flex Rankings

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (vs. Washington Redskins)

2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (at Seattle Seahawks)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

4. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (vs. Green Bay Packers)

5. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (vs. Oakland Raiders)

6. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (at New York Giants)

7. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb (at Pittsburgh Steelers)

8. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle (at Baltimore Ravens)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

10. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman (at Houston Texans)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

12. New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell (at Cincinnati Bengals)

13. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (at Kansas City Chiefs)

14. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (vs. Oakland Raiders)

15. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (at Seattle Seahawks)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

17. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (at Indianapolis Colts)

18. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (vs. New England Patriots)

19. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley (at Arizona Cardinals)

20. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones (at New York Giants)

21. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

22. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

23. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore (vs. Washington Redskins)

24. Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders (at Miami Dolphins)

25. Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

26. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry (at Pittsburgh Steelers)

27. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

28. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs (at Seattle Seahawks)

29. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (at Arizona Cardinals)

30. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon (vs. New York Jets)

31. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz (at Miami Dolphins)

32. Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

33. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (at Denver Broncos)

34. Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (at Pittsburgh Steelers)

35. Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry (at Denver Broncos)

36. New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard (vs. Green Bay Packers)

37. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (at Denver Broncos)

38. Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

40. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd (vs. New York Jets)

41. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Williams (vs. Tennessee Titans)

42. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (at Denver Broncos)

43. Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

44. Kansas City Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy (vs. Oakland Raiders)

45. New York Giants WR Darius Slayton (vs. Green Bay Packers)

46. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods (at Arizona Cardinals)

47. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (at Miami Dolphins)

48. Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

49. New England Patriots RB James White (at Houston Texans)

50. San Francisco 49ers RB Tevin Coleman (at Baltimore Ravens)

Three Strong Matchup Plays

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Williams

Mike Marshall/Associated Press

The Colts are going to continue to run the ball while Marlon Mack is out with a hand injury, and Williams will continue to be the beneficiary out of their backfield.

Since Mack went down, Williams has had back-to-back 100-yard games, and he also scored a touchdown in last week's game against the Texans. The Colts' offensive line has been playing well, which has been a factor in Williams' success as their fill-in running back.

As ESPN's Matthew Berry pointed out, Williams received 26 of Indianapolis' 35 running back carries last week. And the Colts entered this week ranked fourth in rush percentage in the NFL this season.

Williams is going to again be heavily featured against the Titans, as the Colts will likely rely on him to try to earn a win over their AFC South rival.

Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Dolphins may not be having a good season, but Parker is quietly having a nice year.

Parker has 46 receptions for 695 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. He's also been a reliable fantasy option of late, as he has recorded at least 55 yards in each of his last six games. Parker also has 226 receiving yards over his past two games.

Per NFL.com's Michael Fabiano, the Eagles have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers lined up out wide this season.

That should bode well for Parker, as he should have another solid day. Especially if Miami falls behind and needs to continue to pass the ball, which should be likely.

Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen

Although Olsen has been an inconsistent fantasy option at tight end this season, this should be a week that he has a solid showing.

The Redskins are struggling in many areas, and one of those is stopping opposing tight ends. They've allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends, per Berry, which is part of the reason they're allowing a touchdown on 25 percent of their defensive drives, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.

Olsen has only two touchdowns this season, both coming in Week 3. But this should be one of his better chances to get back into the end zone, making him a strong fantasy play this week.