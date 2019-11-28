Taysom Hill's 2 TDs Lead Drew Brees, Saints to 26-18 Win vs. Matt Ryan, Falcons

John Amis/Associated Press

It's the New Orleans Saints and everyone else in the NFC South.

New Orleans extended its winning streak to three with a 26-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Saints are 10-2 and clinched a division that doesn't feature another team over .500 after Taysom Hill scored two touchdowns in the latest win.

As for the Falcons, they are just 3-9 and playing out the string on a lost season.

Notable Fantasy Stats

NO QB Drew Brees : 18-of-30 for 184 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions

NO QB/WR Taysom Hill: 33 rushing yards and one touchdown; two catches for 12 yards and one touchdown

NO RB Alvin Kamara : 11 carries for 61 yards; four catches for 23 yards

NO WR Michael Thomas: six catches for 48 yards

ATL QB QB Matt Ryan : 35-of-50 for 312 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions

ATL RB Devonta Freeman: 17 carries for 51 yards; four catches for 13 yards

ATL WR Calvin Ridley : eight catches for 91 yards

Taysom Hill Puts on a Thanksgiving Show, Saves Team From Onside Blunders

The Saints offense managed just nine points against the Falcons in their first matchup but has turned into the Michael Thomas show since.

The receiver went over the century mark during each of the previous five games and helped New Orleans put up 34 points in both of the previous two weeks. However, Atlanta prevented the two-time Pro Bowler from torching its secondary in Thursday's matchup.

New Orleans responded by turning to backup quarterback and utility player Hill.

The former BYU quarterback blocked a punt to end the Falcons' first possession and caught a touchdown to end the Saints' first possession. From there, he took a direct snap on 3rd-and-1 and went 30 yards for a touchdown to open a two-score lead while also playing a role on special teams.

New Orleans needed all of Hill's production by the end considering its failure to ice the game away with onside-kick recoveries. The Falcons recovered two onside kicks in the fourth quarter—actually three, counting one that was called back for offsides—and added plenty of drama at the end of an otherwise listless game.

Considering the Saints also failed to recover multiple onside kicks during an October win over the Chicago Bears—one of which was overturned due to a penalty—the NFC South leaders may want to work on their special teams play outside of Hill before the playoffs.

Falcons' Lack of Offensive Firepower Has No Chance Against Saints

Atlanta already traded Mohamed Sanu earlier this season and was without wide receiver Julio Jones and tight end Austin Hooper because of injuries suffered prior to Thursday's contest. What's more, running back Devonta Freeman was returning from his own injury and playing for the first time since Nov. 10.

That left Matt Ryan without his most explosive playmakers, forcing him to turn toward tight end Jaeden Graham for the home team's first touchdown. While it was Graham's first career touchdown, the Falcons didn't have enough other options to keep pace with Brees and Co.

New Orleans' stout defense deserves plenty of credit, as well.

It placed Marshon Lattimore on Calvin Ridley, and the Ohio State product helped keep the de facto No. 1 receiver in check. Elsewhere, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle ended a promising drive with a one-handed interception and threw Ryan to the ground with a vicious stiff-arm before C.J. Gardner-Johnson notched a pick in the fourth quarter.

As if that weren't enough for Ryan, Marcus Davenport and Lattimore jarred loose a fumble in the fourth quarter with a massive hit. Cameron Jordan also tallied four sacks and led the way for a defensive line that overwhelmed Ryan with nine total sacks.

Things may have been different if Jones and Hooper were on the field, but the version of the Falcons on display Thursday had no chance to consistently score against the New Orleans defense.

What's Next?

Both teams are home in Week 14. The Saints host the San Francisco 49ers, while the Falcons face the Carolina Panthers.